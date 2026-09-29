ETV Bharat / international

Airstrike Near A Market In Myanmar's Rakhine State Kills 49 People

In this photo provided by Wai Hun Aung, smoke rises from a market after the area was allegedly hit by the military's airstrike in Kyauktaw township in Rakhine state, Myanmar, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. ( AP )

Bangkok: An airstrike carried out by Myanmar’s military near a market in territory controlled by a powerful rebel group killed at least 49 people and wounded 58 others on Monday, the group and a rescue official said. The attack in western Rakhine state was the latest in a series of deadly airstrikes against pro-democracy resistance forces and ethnic armed groups across the country.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, 2021, triggering widespread opposition. After security forces suppressed peaceful protests with lethal force, many opponents of military rule took up arms, plunging large parts of the country into conflict.

Monday’s attack occurred in Kyauktaw township, about 340 kilometers (210 miles) west of Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city, according to the Arakan Army, a powerful ethnic armed group based in Rakhine which controls Kyauktaw.

It was impossible to independently confirm details of the attack. The Arakan Army said in a statement released early Tuesday that a fighter jet dropped two bombs near a local market around noon, killing vendors, shoppers and pedestrians. The group said 58 other people were injured, 22 of them critically .

The statement said the group "will take effective retaliatory measures soon against the individuals and organizations directly responsible for the attacks involving deliberate airstrikes that have caused mass casualties.”