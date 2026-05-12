ETV Bharat / international

Air India Extends Flight Suspension To Israel Till June End

Jerusalem: Air India on Tuesday said it is extending its suspension of operations on the Tel Aviv-Delhi route till the end of June, amid uncertainties in the region. A senior executive heading the airlines’ Israel operations confirmed to PTI about the decision to further extend the suspension.

In April, the Indian carrier announced to put on hold its operations till the end of May, but it has decided to further extend it. Despite the ceasefire between the US and Iran holding on for sometime, the uncertainties surrounding the situation in West Asia have pushed the majority of airlines to stop operating on the Tel Aviv route.

Besides Israeli carriers like El Al, IsraAir, Arkia and Air Haifa, only a few other international airlines have resumed operations, posing great challenges for those looking to travel abroad for work, vacation or family visits.