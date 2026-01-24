Air India Cancels All Flights To And From New York And Newark For Two Days Due To Heavy Snow Forecast
In view of safety of passengers and crew, all flights to/from New York and Newark have been cancelled on January 25-26, said Air India.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major update for flyers, Air India on Saturday announced that it has cancelled all its flights to and from New York and Newark for two days due to forecast of a severe winter storm and heavy snow in parts of the US East Coast.
The airline issued a travel advisory stating that it has cancelled all flights on the routes on January 25 and 26 keeping in mind safety of crew and the passengers.
"A severe winter storm with heavy snow is forecast for New York, New Jersey and adjoining areas in the US East Coast from early Sunday morning to Monday, which will have a significant impact on flight operations. In view of the safety, well-being and convenience of our passengers and crew, all Air India flights to and from New York and Newark have been cancelled on 25 and 26 January," Air India said in a post on X.
The airline clarified that all possible assistance will be provided to passengers who had booked tickets and were supposed to travel on these dates.
"Our dedicated teams will extend all assistance to you if you are booked to fly with us on these dates," it said.
The airline further asked passengers to contact Call Centre Helpline for any information in this regard. "For more information related to this please connect with our 24×7 Call Centre at +91 1169329333, +91 1169329999. You are also requested to check our website http://airindia.com," Air India added.
