Air India Cancels All Flights To And From New York And Newark For Two Days Due To Heavy Snow Forecast

Air India Cancels All Flights To And From New York And Newark On Jan 25-26 Due To Snow Forecast ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: In a major update for flyers, Air India on Saturday announced that it has cancelled all its flights to and from New York and Newark for two days due to forecast of a severe winter storm and heavy snow in parts of the US East Coast.

The airline issued a travel advisory stating that it has cancelled all flights on the routes on January 25 and 26 keeping in mind safety of crew and the passengers.

"A severe winter storm with heavy snow is forecast for New York, New Jersey and adjoining areas in the US East Coast from early Sunday morning to Monday, which will have a significant impact on flight operations. In view of the safety, well-being and convenience of our passengers and crew, all Air India flights to and from New York and Newark have been cancelled on 25 and 26 January," Air India said in a post on X.

The airline clarified that all possible assistance will be provided to passengers who had booked tickets and were supposed to travel on these dates.