ETV Bharat / international

Air France, Airbus Convicted Of Manslaughter In 2009 Paris-Rio Crash

Civil parties lawyer Alain Jakubowicz leaves the courthouse on Ile de la Cite in Paris after the verdict in the trial of Airbus and Air France on charges of manslaughter in connection with the 2009 Rio-Paris flight crash ( AFP )

Paris: A French appeals court Thursday convicted Air France and Airbus of involuntary manslaughter over the 2009 crash of a Rio-Paris flight that killed 228 people, the worst disaster in France's aviation history.

The Paris Court of Appeal ruling was a dramatic reversal of a lower court decision. The appeal court said that the French flag carrier and Europe's leading aerospace manufacturer were "solely and entirely responsible for the crash of flight AF447," ordering each to pay 225,000 euros ($261,000) -- the maximum fine for corporate manslaughter.

While the penalties are symbolic, the ruling will be seen as significant reputational damage for both companies. Air France and Airbus have consistently denied any criminal liability, blaming pilot error.

The lower court ruling acquitted them in 2023, finding that the companies had made mistakes but could not be proven to have caused the crash. But on Thursday presiding judge Sylvie Madec, said the lower court had not taken into account "the existence of the causal chain within which the pilots' actions occurred, and which led to the deaths of all the passengers.

"The AF447 crash was a disaster waiting to happen -- and one that could have been avoided if each of the companies involved had fully grasped the seriousness of the failure," she added. Airbus said it would lodge an appeal. There was no immediate reaction from Air France.

The families of those killed in the crash praised the ruling. Daniele Lamy, the head of an association of families of the victims, said that after a 17-year legal battle the justice system had finally taken into account "the pain of the families faced with a collective tragedy of unbearable brutality."

"It is also a ruling which, for the first time, convicts multinational aerospace companies and places safety above any other economic consideration," Lamy said. "These prestigious firms will no longer be able to hide behind their self-satisfaction and technological pride."

On June 1, 2009, Air France Flight AF447, travelling from Rio de Janeiro to Paris, was cruising over the Atlantic when the pilots lost control of the aircraft, causing it to plunge into the ocean. There were no survivors among the 216 passengers and 12 crew on board the Airbus-built A330 aircraft, the dead including 72 French nationals and 58 Brazilians.