Air China Resumes Direct Flights Between New Delhi & Beijing
Earlier, IndiGo announced the launch of daily, direct flights between Kolkata and Shanghai from March 29, which will be operated with the A320 aircraft fleet.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
New Delhi: In what is being viewed as an effort to restore normalcy in bilateral ties, Air China on Saturday said it will resume direct flights between New Delhi and Beijing.
"Air China resuming direct flights between Beijing & Delhi, more than just travel! It's Trade, Tourism, Trust — and a BIG green light for SCO & BRICS people-to-people cooperation," Yu Jing, spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, shared the development on the social media platform X.
Earlier, domestic carrier IndiGo had also said it would launch direct flights between New Delhi and Shanghai, the third airline to operate direct flights between India and China after operationalisation.
On March 2, IndiGo announced the launch of daily, direct flights between Kolkata and Shanghai from March 29, which will be operated with the A320 aircraft fleet. The announcement follows the recent reinstatement of IndiGo's services to Guangzhou, highlighting the airline’s focus on improving connectivity and enabling smoother travel between India and China.
✈️ Air China resuming direct flights between Beijing & Delhi = more than just travel! 🛫🌏— Yu Jing (@ChinaSpox_India) March 21, 2026
It's Trade 📦 Tourism 🏯🕌 Trust 🤝 — and a BIG green light 🟢 for SCO & BRICS people-to-people cooperation! 🇨🇳🤝🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/E3sisBJdyb
Shanghai, the premier global financial centre and a major innovation hub in China, is an essential addition to the existing 6E network, the airlines said. "With continued growth in exports from West Bengal to China in FY25-26, including marine products, leather goods, and specialised textiles, direct air connectivity will further strengthen trade flows between the two countries," it said.
"We are pleased to announce the launch of our new daily, direct connectivity between Kolkata and Shanghai, China, in addition to our flights to Guangzhou. This development underscores our commitment to connecting India to key global destinations," Vinay Malhotra, IndiGo's global head of sales, said.
"Shanghai is the country's biggest city, a global financial hub, and famous for its dazzling futuristic skyline complemented with historic architecture. This addition to our network will play an important role in facilitating bilateral trade and is expected to boost tourism and promote greater cultural exchange between the two nations," he added.
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