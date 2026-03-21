ETV Bharat / international

Air China Resumes Direct Flights Between New Delhi & Beijing

New Delhi: In what is being viewed as an effort to restore normalcy in bilateral ties, Air China on Saturday said it will resume direct flights between New Delhi and Beijing.

"Air China resuming direct flights between Beijing & Delhi, more than just travel! It's Trade, Tourism, Trust — and a BIG green light for SCO & BRICS people-to-people cooperation," Yu Jing, spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, shared the development on the social media platform X.

Earlier, domestic carrier IndiGo had also said it would launch direct flights between New Delhi and Shanghai, the third airline to operate direct flights between India and China after operationalisation.

On March 2, IndiGo announced the launch of daily, direct flights between Kolkata and Shanghai from March 29, which will be operated with the A320 aircraft fleet. The announcement follows the recent reinstatement of IndiGo's services to Guangzhou, highlighting the airline’s focus on improving connectivity and enabling smoother travel between India and China.