ETV Bharat / international

Air Canada Flight Collides With A Port Authority Vehicle At New York's LaGuardia Airport

FILE - A control tower is seen at Laguardia International Airport on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in New York. ( AP )

New York: An Air Canada flight collided with a Port Authority vehicle after landing at LaGuardia Airport, according to authorities. The New York Police Department confirmed the collision but could not immediately offer additional information.

A spokesperson for the New York City Fire Department said firefighters responded to reports of a plane that crashed into a vehicle on the runway at 11:38 p.m. Additional information was not immediately available. Multiple videos taken by bystanders and posted on social media showed the jet with severe damage to the front of the aircraft.