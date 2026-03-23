Air Canada Flight Collides With A Port Authority Vehicle At New York's LaGuardia Airport
The New York Police Department confirmed the collision but could not immediately offer additional information.
By PTI
Published : March 23, 2026 at 11:18 AM IST
New York: An Air Canada flight collided with a Port Authority vehicle after landing at LaGuardia Airport, according to authorities. The New York Police Department confirmed the collision but could not immediately offer additional information.
A spokesperson for the New York City Fire Department said firefighters responded to reports of a plane that crashed into a vehicle on the runway at 11:38 p.m. Additional information was not immediately available. Multiple videos taken by bystanders and posted on social media showed the jet with severe damage to the front of the aircraft.
Further details are awaited..