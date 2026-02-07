ETV Bharat / international

'Aim To Deepen Our Defence Ties': PM Modi Departs For Malaysia For 2-Day Visit

In his departure statement, the Prime Minister said, "The historic ties between India and Malaysia have seen steadfast progress in recent years. I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and further enhancing our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

PM Modi embarked on a two-day visit to Malaysia at the invitation of his counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, on Saturday. This is his third visit to the Southeast Asian nation, and the first after the elevation of the India-Malaysia bilateral relationship to a 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' in August 2024.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his visit to Malaysia will aim to deepen the defence and security ties between the two nations and will further enhance the economic and innovation partnership.

"We will aim to deepen our defence and security ties, enhance our economic and innovation partnership, and expand our collaboration into new domains," he said.

PM Modi also expressed his eagerness to meet the Indian diaspora in Malaysia, calling it a "living bridge" between the two nations."Numbering nearly three million, they represent one of the largest Indian diasporas in the world. Their immense contribution to Malaysia's progress and their role as a living bridge between our two nations provides a strong foundation to our historic friendship," he added.

PM Modi will hold bilateral discussions with his Malaysian counterpart and will also interact with members of the Indian community, as well as industry and business representatives, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The 10th India-Malaysia CEO Forum is also scheduled to be held coinciding with the visit of the Prime Minister."India and Malaysia share long-standing bonds of friendship, based on historical, civilisational and cultural connections. The relationship is further strengthened by the presence of a 2.9 million-strong Indian diaspora in Malaysia, the third largest in the world," read a statement issued by the MEA."

"The India-Malaysia relationship is multi-faceted and growing. The forthcoming visit of the Prime Minister serves as an opportunity for both leaders to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation, ranging from trade and investment, defence, security and maritime cooperation, to digital and financial technology, energy, healthcare, education, culture, tourism, people-to-people ties; as well as to set the path for future engagement for mutual benefit," it added.