ETV Bharat / international

Gazan Journos, Serbian Student Movement Among Finalists For EU Rights Prize

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola speaks during the 2024 European Parliament's Sakharov human rights prize award ceremony at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France ( File/AFP )

Strasbourg: Jailed journalists in Belarus and Georgia, students in Serbia and aid workers and reporters in Gaza are vying for the top EU rights prize to be awarded by the European Parliament on Wednesday.

The Sakharov Prize, set up in 1988 and named after Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, is bestowed annually on individuals or organisations to recognise their fight for human rights or democracy.

Three groups of finalists are in the running this year: jailed Georgian journalist and editor Mzia Amaghlobeli and Polish-Belarusian journalist Andrzej Poczobut; humanitarian workers and journalists in Gaza; and a Serbian student movement that has shaken the country for nearly a year.

Parliament's political groups as well as individual lawmakers can nominate contenders for the prize, which comes with a 50,000-euro ($58,000) endowment and will be handed out in a European Parliament ceremony on December 16.

The laureate or laureates will be decided in a meeting of the chamber's seven political groups -- by consensus or by vote if need be.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado and her ally, former presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, were last year's winners. Machado went on to win this year's Nobel Peace Prize.

This year's candidates are as follows.

Jailed journalists

Jailed Georgian journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli has emerged as a symbol of journalistic defiance to what critics see as a slide toward authoritarianism in the Black Sea nation.

The 50-year-old has championed investigations into public spending and abuse of office through her independent newsrooms Batumelebi and Netgazeti.

Despite appeals from Georgian and international rights groups to release her, a court in August sentenced her to two years in prison on charges of using "resistance, threat or violence" against an official.

Nominated alongside Amaghlobeli is Polish-Belarusian journalist Andrzej Poczobut, a correspondent for Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza.

Belarus sentenced Poczobut for eight years in jail in February 2023 over his critical reporting.