AI Summit In New Delhi Platform For Global South To Shape International AI Agenda: India

United Nations: The AI Impact Summit that India will host early next year will serve as a platform to commit to shared solutions and enable the Global South to actively shape the Artificial Intelligence agenda, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada said here.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will attend the India–AI Impact Summit 2026 that will be held on February 19-20 in New Delhi. This will be the first time an AI summit will be hosted in the Global South, following similar Global AI Summits in Bletchley Park (UK), Seoul and Paris.

“This is not symbolic. It's substantive,” Prasada said Tuesday in his remarks at a special curtain-raiser event organised in the UN Headquarters by the Permanent Missions of India and France to the United Nations.

He said that emerging and developing economies will account for the majority of future AI users, data generation and real-world deployment scenarios. “Their needs, constraints and innovations must therefore shape the global AI ecosystem,” Prasada said.

“India sees the AI Impact Summit not as an endpoint, but as a platform. One that brings together governments, industry, researchers, civil society and international organisations to commit to shared solutions and sustained collaboration, a place where the Global South is not merely discussed but actively shapes the global AI agenda,” Prasada said as he extended an invitation to all stakeholders to participate in the New Delhi summit.

The India–AI Impact Summit 2026 is anchored in the principles of People, Planet and Progress, and envisions a “future where AI advances humanity, fosters inclusive growth, and safeguards our shared planet.”

Prasada emphasised that lessons from India’s own digital transformation journey are clear. “Technology achieves its greatest value when it is inclusive by design, open by default, and trusted by citizens.”

Addressing UN officials, envoys, civil society members and other stakeholders at the curtain-raiser event, Prasada said that the AI Summit is being structured around the idea of translation - from vision to execution. He said that the three foundational pillars of People, Planet and Progress will guide our approach.