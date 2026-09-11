ETV Bharat / international

Ahead Of Modi-Xi Meeting, Beijing Says India And China Should Handle Differences Properly

Beijing: Ahead of President Xi Jinping's visit to India for the BRICS summit and bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China on Friday said both countries should handle differences properly and view their ties from a strategic and long-term perspective.

President Xi will arrive in New Delhi on Saturday to attend the BRICS summit, his first visit to India in nearly seven years. He is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with PM Modi on the sidelines of the summit on Saturday.

Asked how China viewed the Modi-Xi meeting, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here that this will be the third year in a row that both leaders will meet following meetings in Kazan and Tianjin.

China will work with India to act on the strategic guidance of the two leaders, handle bilateral relations from strategic height and long-term perspective, step up communication and enhance cooperation to properly handle differences, and be friends enjoying good neighbourliness and partners helping each other, Mao said.

About the BRICS summit, Mao said it was now a key platform for emerging markets and developing countries to uphold solidarity and cooperation. Since its founding, BRICS countries have upheld the spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, she said.

BRICS has stayed committed to upholding multilateralism, fairness and justice and seeking common development. It has grown into a real force standing at the forefront of the Global South, she said.

China attaches great importance to BRICS and actively participates in BRICS cooperation, she said.

About the significance of the New Delhi summit, which is taking place amid the Iran-US conflict and the Ukraine-Russia war, Mao said China stands ready to work with BRICS countries to settle disputes through dialogue and negotiation and contribute to peace and stability.

Xi’s visit is expected to be a high-profile diplomatic engagement with implications for the ongoing efforts to stabilise bilateral ties between the two Asian powers as well as for BRICS cooperation amid a volatile global situation.

As the current chair of the influential grouping, India will host the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13 in New Delhi. Xi last visited India in 2019 for an informal summit with Modi in Mamallapuram near Chennai.