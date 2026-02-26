ETV Bharat / international

Ahead Of Mark Carney's Visit, Ottawa Says India No Longer Linked To Violent Crimes In Canada

Ottawa: In a significant shift in its position, the Canadian federal government has said that it now believes India is no longer linked to violent crimes in Canada. A senior official said this during a media briefing ahead of Prime Minister Mark Carney's upcoming visit to India, the Toronto Star has reported.

The statement came during a briefing with journalists ahead of Carney's trip, with senior government officials, cited by Canadian English daily Toronto Star. "We have a very robust diplomatic engagement, including between national security advisers, and I think we can say we're confident that that activity is not continuing," one of the senior officials, who did not want to be named, said on Wednesday.

According to the report, the statement suggests that Canadian authorities do not see ongoing foreign interference or violent activity tied to India at present. The remarks come as Carney prepares for a nine-day trip that includes stops in Mumbai and New Delhi, where he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit is being framed as part of Ottawa's effort to pursue a more "pragmatic" foreign policy and deepen economic ties with India, the world's most populous country.

Relations between the two countries deteriorated sharply after the June 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a gurudwara in British Columbia. Months later, then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there was "credible" evidence linking agents of the India government to Nijjar's death, an allegation New Delhi strongly denied. The dispute led to the expulsion of diplomats from both countries and a prolonged diplomatic standoff. In 2024, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) further claimed that Indian government agents were linked to violent crime in Canada, including death threats and alleged involvement in homicides.

However, officials briefing reporters this week suggested that previous concerns about active foreign interference or repression linked to India are no longer ongoing. "I really don't think we'd be taking this trip if we thought these kinds of activities were continuing," a senior government official said. The new assessment has drawn criticism from some Sikh activists. Moninder Singh, a religious leader in British Columbia, told the Star that Vancouver police recently warned him of an imminent threat to his life and that of his family. It was the fourth such warning he has received since Nijjar's killing, the Toronto Star reported.

Protests were also held on Parliament Hill by members of Sikhs for Justice, the group with which Nijjar was associated. Demonstrators condemned the government's renewed engagement with India and reiterated their advocacy for Khalistan, a proposed independent Sikh state. Former national security adviser Jody Thomas said that while Canada's intelligence was sufficient to assign accountability, the legal process differs from that of the United States, where allegations can be publicly detailed before trial. She maintained that security concerns remain "a live issue" requiring resolution.