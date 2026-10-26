ETV Bharat / international

Ahead Of Israel Election, Local Media Reports Of 'Clash' Between IDF Boss And Netanyahu Over Iran Attack Plans

People walk past a Likud party campaign billboard featuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alongside opposition party leaders and bearing the Hebrew slogan "Right or Palestine," ahead of Israel's general election, in Beni Brak, Israel, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. People walk past a Likud party campaign billboard featuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alongside opposition party leaders and bearing the Hebrew slogan "Right or Palestine," ahead of Israel's general election, in Beni Brak, Israel, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. ( AP )

The TV network, which cited anonymous sources, said Zamir had been resisting carrying out the military action and sought further deliberations, as well as signed documentation from Netanyahu regarding legal authorisation for it. The network, however, gave no details of what these instructions were, although speculation is that they were regarding a fresh attack on Iran.

The reported 'confrontation' comes just a day ahead of Tuesday's election, where pollsters have projected a dead heat between Netanyahu and his closest rival Gadi Eisenkot. Channel 12 quoted a military source saying, “This relates to an action that could lead to a flare-up with Iran, at a sensitive and dramatic moment, creating this potential miscalculation.”

The report further quoted unnamed sources familiar with the issue, who said there was concern among military leaders of an effort by the political leadership “to utilise the Iranian issue for political benefit.” However, Times of Israel quoted Netanyahu in an interview to Israel's Channel 14 where he dubbed the allegations as 'nonsense'.

Earlier in another TV appearance, the Israeli PM had said that he had instructed the IDF and Mossad to work to topple the Iranian regime. The reported face-off at the highest level of Israeli government comes even as US President Donald Trump again endorsed Netanyahu on Sunday.

"To the people of Israel, to those who haven’t seen it, I am attaching the Endorsement I gave one week ago to your Prime Minister, Bibi Netanyahu. As everyone is aware, including the enemy, Bibi and I have had a great relationship in winning together. I did the Venezuelan attack, one of the most successful Military Operations in history, but before that, we did Operation Midnight Hammer, stopping the World’s Number One State Sponsor of Terror from obtaining a nuclear weapon," Trump said on Truth Social.

"Then we did Operation Epic Fury, and Iran now has No Navy, No Air Force, and both their Military and Economy are in shambles, including the fact that Iran’s Inflation is at 301%. The Naval Blockade has precluded them from getting Oil, and two levels of leadership, both Military and otherwise, are gone. When you go to the Polls, please remember that Bibi has been an outstanding Warrior Prime Minister! Israel was called The Little Satan, with the United States being called The Big Satan, by some very evil people. There can no longer be the chant heard around the World of “Death to America, Death to Israel,” and there won’t be. Vote for Bibi Netanyahu for Prime Minister; we have to finish the job that we started," he added.