44 Global South Organisations Demand Climate Accountability, Call On Oil Majors To Pay For Damage
Ahead of COP31 in Turkiye's Antalya, the 44 organisations representing over 2.5 lakh people are demanding climate accountability and liability, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Ahead of the COP31 climate summit, 44 organisations representing more than 2.5 lakh people across India, Bangladesh, the Philippines and Nepal have issued a joint global statement demanding accountability from major oil and gas companies for climate change-related damage.
The statement, endorsed by street vendors, fisherfolk, farmers, gig and construction workers, coastal communities, trade unions, lawyers, climate experts and youth groups, calls on governments to hold fossil fuel companies legally, financially and politically accountable for their contribution to global warming.
The groups said extreme weather events like floods, heatwaves, droughts, cyclones and rising sea levels are not merely natural disasters, but linked to decades of emissions from major oil and gas companies. They alleged that these companies were aware of the risks of climate change, but concealed information, misled the public, opposed climate policies and continued expanding fossil fuel production.
Communities Facing Consequences Of Global Emissions
The statement highlights how communities that have contributed the least to global emissions are bearing the greatest consequences, including loss of lives, homes, livelihoods and access to healthcare.
The joint appeal comes ahead of COP31, scheduled to be held in Antalya, Turkiye, and aims to bring the experiences and demands of frontline communities in the Global South into international climate negotiations.
It also builds on 'The Rising' action, held earlier this month in Mannar, Sri Lanka, where artist Subodh Kerkar and more than 300 community members from seven countries came together to demand climate accountability.
"For millions of street vendors and informal workers, climate change is not a distant threat; it is a daily struggle for survival. They work under scorching heat, lose livelihoods and face growing insecurity, often without any protection. We die a little every day, just to keep living," said Sandeep Verma of the Indian Hawkers Alliance.
'Climate Justice Needs Participation'
He said communities facing the worst impacts of climate change often remain excluded from decision-making processes, adding that climate justice cannot be achieved without their participation and leadership.
Aakiz Farooq, senior climate and energy campaigner at Greenpeace India, said communities facing extreme weather must have a voice at COP31, describing them not just as victims but also as first responders who document climate damage. "Their question is simple: Who pays?" he said, calling on governments, particularly those in the Global South, to establish a 'Fund for Future' financed by major oil and gas companies to support loss and damage, climate adaptation and resilience.
Farooq also cited the growing intensity of extreme weather events and the contribution of emissions from major fossil fuel producers to rising heatwave intensity.
Meenakshi, a representative of the Hawkers Joint Action Committee, said frontline workers were facing the double impact of changing weather conditions and unsafe working environments. She said climate impacts should not be viewed only as environmental concerns but also as violations of people's fundamental human rights.
11 Demands In Joint Statement
The joint statement puts forward 11 demands for governments, international institutions, financial actors and the fossil fuel industry. These include introducing laws to make major polluters pay for climate-related loss and damage, ending public subsidies and financial support for new fossil fuel projects, and ensuring enforceable commitments to reduce emissions and transition away from fossil fuels.
The signatories have also called for stronger protection for communities affected by extreme weather through early warning systems, healthcare, social security, livelihood support and dedicated adaptation funding.
Other demands include greater transparency from fossil fuel companies on their emissions and climate risks, protection for activists and lawyers pursuing climate accountability, and meaningful participation of affected communities and workers in climate negotiations.
Accountability & Liability
The groups have further called for national climate accountability and liability laws, recognition of climate impacts as human rights violations, and permanent higher profit taxes on major corporate polluters to finance climate adaptation and resilience.
As of November 4, the statement had received endorsements from 44 organisations, including the Amazon Indian Workers Union, Gig Workers Association, Hawkers Joint Action Committee, Platform App-Based and Other Commerce Workers Union, Health Care Workers and Technologist Union, Indian Hawkers Alliance, Youth for NDCs, Heatwatch Foundation and Eco Prayas, among others.
The signatories said their collective demand was to ensure that the financial burden of climate damage falls on major polluters rather than the communities and ordinary people already struggling with its consequences.
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