ETV Bharat / international

44 Global South Organisations Demand Climate Accountability, Call On Oil Majors To Pay For Damage

Ahead of the COP31 climate summit, 44 organisations representing more than 2.5 lakh people across India, Bangladesh, the Philippines and Nepal have issued a joint global statement demanding accountability from major oil and gas companies for climate change-related damage.

The statement, endorsed by street vendors, fisherfolk, farmers, gig and construction workers, coastal communities, trade unions, lawyers, climate experts and youth groups, calls on governments to hold fossil fuel companies legally, financially and politically accountable for their contribution to global warming.

The groups said extreme weather events like floods, heatwaves, droughts, cyclones and rising sea levels are not merely natural disasters, but linked to decades of emissions from major oil and gas companies. They alleged that these companies were aware of the risks of climate change, but concealed information, misled the public, opposed climate policies and continued expanding fossil fuel production.

Communities Facing Consequences Of Global Emissions

The statement highlights how communities that have contributed the least to global emissions are bearing the greatest consequences, including loss of lives, homes, livelihoods and access to healthcare.

The joint appeal comes ahead of COP31, scheduled to be held in Antalya, Turkiye, and aims to bring the experiences and demands of frontline communities in the Global South into international climate negotiations.

It also builds on 'The Rising' action, held earlier this month in Mannar, Sri Lanka, where artist Subodh Kerkar and more than 300 community members from seven countries came together to demand climate accountability.

"For millions of street vendors and informal workers, climate change is not a distant threat; it is a daily struggle for survival. They work under scorching heat, lose livelihoods and face growing insecurity, often without any protection. We die a little every day, just to keep living," said Sandeep Verma of the Indian Hawkers Alliance.

'Climate Justice Needs Participation'

He said communities facing the worst impacts of climate change often remain excluded from decision-making processes, adding that climate justice cannot be achieved without their participation and leadership.

Aakiz Farooq, senior climate and energy campaigner at Greenpeace India, said communities facing extreme weather must have a voice at COP31, describing them not just as victims but also as first responders who document climate damage. "Their question is simple: Who pays?" he said, calling on governments, particularly those in the Global South, to establish a 'Fund for Future' financed by major oil and gas companies to support loss and damage, climate adaptation and resilience.