Ahead Of Bangladesh Foreign Minister’s Visit, Dhaka–Delhi Defence Talks Hint At Strategic Recalibration
The Bangladesh envoy’s talks with the Indian Army chief reflect a deliberate effort to align security interests before diplomatic negotiations begin.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST|
Updated : April 3, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST
New Delhi: Days before Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman’s scheduled visit to New Delhi, a quiet but telling meeting took place in the Indian capital.
Bangladesh High Commissioner to India M Riaz Hamidullah called on Indian Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, where discussions centred on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation and expanding joint training initiatives.
“HE Mr M Hamidullah, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, called on #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS,” the Indian Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information stated in a post on its Facebook handle. “During the interaction, they deliberated on enhancing bilateral #DefenceCooperation, including joint training initiatives. They also explored opportunities for deeper collaboration aimed at promoting regional peace and security.”
The timing of this engagement is significant. It comes amid renewed efforts by Dhaka and New Delhi to stabilise and recalibrate ties after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) return to power under Tarique Rahman, signalling that military-to-military cooperation may once again become a key pillar of the relationship.
Under previous administrations aligned closely with New Delhi (notably Sheikh Hasina’s), bilateral cooperation had expanded on issues like trade, connectivity, and security. However, political change introduced uncertainty and brief strains, especially during the interim government that immediately preceded the BNP’s return.
The April 2 meeting in New Delhi is significant because military-to-military engagement often reflects broader strategic trust and a willingness to coordinate on security priorities beyond just rhetoric.
Joint training and cooperation signal continuity in operational ties, not just diplomatic niceties. It opens doors to future exercises, interoperability, and possible institutional mechanisms. In South Asia, where security cooperation is sensitive given border management, insurgency spillovers, and regional power competition, such steps matter especially after political transitions.
Relations between the two South Asian neighbours had seen moments of chill following Bangladesh’s political upheavals and leadership changes.
H.E. Mr M Hamidullah, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, called on #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS.— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 2, 2026
During the interaction, they deliberated on enhancing bilateral #DefenceCooperation, including joint training initiatives. They also explored opportunities for deeper… pic.twitter.com/Ml0Vy9pIFz
The April 2 meeting – coming before the foreign ministerial visit - serves several diplomatic purposes. It prepares the ground for political-level talks by building security confidence. It signals mutual interest in stability and peace, a theme echoing in Indian and Bangladeshi statements. And it helps manage narratives at home and abroad that Bangladesh-India ties will remain functional despite shifts in Dhaka’s political leadership.
It also comes against a backdrop of concerns about increasing Chinese defence influence in Bangladesh, which New Delhi has watched closely since the political transition.
Under Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s leadership, Dhaka has articulated a foreign policy aimed at safeguarding national interests with India, Pakistan, and China — suggesting a more diversified approach to external security relations.
In this context, defence engagement with India must be seen not just as bilateral cooperation but also as part of Bangladesh’s strategic balancing act. It reassures New Delhi of Dhaka’s commitment to addressing shared border and security concerns. It also provides Bangladesh a way to negotiate its own strategic space rather than being pulled exclusively in one direction.
The meeting between High Commissioner Hamidullah and Gen Dwivedi also serves as an institutional precursor to Rahman’s visit on April 7–8, suggesting a deliberate diplomatic choreography: military-level engagement first to reassure and align defence bureaucracies; and political-level dialogue next to address broader bilateral issues ranging from water sharing to trade, connectivity, and regional cooperation.
This sequencing reflects a deeper and structured approach rather than ad hoc diplomacy. According to Bangladeshi academic and political observer Sharin Shajahan Naomi, Foreign Minister Rahman has proven himself to be an important person in Bangladesh.
“When the BNP government was formed, Khalilur Rahman was the only person from outgoing interim government to be inducted into the Tarique Rahman cabinet,” Naomi told ETV Bharat over phone from Dhaka. “He studied at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi and will know how to connect the two countries.”
She said that defence cooperation between India and Bangladesh in the Bay of Bengal region is very important. Referring to the discussion between Hamidullah and Gen Dwivedi on joint training initiatives, Naomi said that training of Bangladesh Air Force personnel is also important.
“The air force is very crucial in surveillance operations,” she said. “India could also do some defence technology transfer particularly in the border areas.” What the Hamidullah-Gen Dwivedi meeting signals is that, despite a new government in Dhaka, both sides want continuity in core security cooperation, reinforcing that bilateral defence and military ties are resilient to political shifts.
Talking about joint training and defence collaboration strengthens trust and may pave the way for deeper institutionalised mechanisms. By establishing goodwill and coordination at the military level, both capitals are better placed to tackle broader diplomatic and strategic discussions during the forthcoming foreign minister visit.
According to an Indian expert on the politics and economy of Bangladesh, Rahman’s upcoming visit to India is a very calculative move.
“This should be seen as a reciprocal step,” the expert told ETV Bharat on the condition of anonymity. “This comes after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Bangladesh in December last year to attend the funeral of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia during the course of which he held a meeting with Rahman. These are baby steps that can turn into bigger steps.”
The expert also said that the upcoming visit is coming at a very crucial time given that India has handed over the killers of Bangladeshi activist Sharif Osman Hadi to the eastern neighbour.
“Bangladesh is also negotiating with India for a financial package as Dhaka has not received any commitment for an IMF (International Monetary Fund) loan yet,” the person said. “Also, following the ouster of the Awami League government under Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, all Indian development projects in Bangladesh got stalled. These need to be restarted.”
The expert also pointed out to the fact that Bangladesh is currently the chair of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), a regional organisation fostering economic growth and technical cooperation among seven nations in South and Southeast Asia.
“After becoming the chair in April 2025 under the interim government, Bangladesh is yet to hold any important meeting of the bloc,” the expert said.
Put together, the meeting between the Bangladesh High Commissioner and the Indian Army Chief can be seen as much more than a courtesy call; it’s a strategic signal of re-engagement and pragmatic cooperation in a period of political transition — setting the tone for higher-level diplomacy and reinforcing the resilience of India–Bangladesh bilateral ties in a complex regional environment.
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