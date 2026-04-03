ETV Bharat / international

Ahead Of Bangladesh Foreign Minister’s Visit, Dhaka–Delhi Defence Talks Hint At Strategic Recalibration

New Delhi: Days before Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman’s scheduled visit to New Delhi, a quiet but telling meeting took place in the Indian capital.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India M Riaz Hamidullah called on Indian Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, where discussions centred on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation and expanding joint training initiatives.

“HE Mr M Hamidullah, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, called on #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS,” the Indian Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information stated in a post on its Facebook handle. “During the interaction, they deliberated on enhancing bilateral #DefenceCooperation, including joint training initiatives. They also explored opportunities for deeper collaboration aimed at promoting regional peace and security.”

The timing of this engagement is significant. It comes amid renewed efforts by Dhaka and New Delhi to stabilise and recalibrate ties after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) return to power under Tarique Rahman, signalling that military-to-military cooperation may once again become a key pillar of the relationship.

Under previous administrations aligned closely with New Delhi (notably Sheikh Hasina’s), bilateral cooperation had expanded on issues like trade, connectivity, and security. However, political change introduced uncertainty and brief strains, especially during the interim government that immediately preceded the BNP’s return.

The April 2 meeting in New Delhi is significant because military-to-military engagement often reflects broader strategic trust and a willingness to coordinate on security priorities beyond just rhetoric.

Joint training and cooperation signal continuity in operational ties, not just diplomatic niceties. It opens doors to future exercises, interoperability, and possible institutional mechanisms. In South Asia, where security cooperation is sensitive given border management, insurgency spillovers, and regional power competition, such steps matter especially after political transitions.

Relations between the two South Asian neighbours had seen moments of chill following Bangladesh’s political upheavals and leadership changes.

The April 2 meeting – coming before the foreign ministerial visit - serves several diplomatic purposes. It prepares the ground for political-level talks by building security confidence. It signals mutual interest in stability and peace, a theme echoing in Indian and Bangladeshi statements. And it helps manage narratives at home and abroad that Bangladesh-India ties will remain functional despite shifts in Dhaka’s political leadership.

It also comes against a backdrop of concerns about increasing Chinese defence influence in Bangladesh, which New Delhi has watched closely since the political transition.

Under Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s leadership, Dhaka has articulated a foreign policy aimed at safeguarding national interests with India, Pakistan, and China — suggesting a more diversified approach to external security relations.

In this context, defence engagement with India must be seen not just as bilateral cooperation but also as part of Bangladesh’s strategic balancing act. It reassures New Delhi of Dhaka’s commitment to addressing shared border and security concerns. It also provides Bangladesh a way to negotiate its own strategic space rather than being pulled exclusively in one direction.