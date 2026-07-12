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Explained | Agriculture To Geopolitics: The Strategic Significance Of India’s Expanding Afghanistan Engagement

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets Afghanistan's Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Mawlawi Ataullah Omari, in New Delhi on Wednesday, July 8, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: India’s steadily expanding engagement with Afghanistan is emerging as one of the most significant yet understated shifts in South Asian geopolitics.

The visit of Afghanistan’s Agriculture Minister Mawlawi Ataullah Omari to New Delhi this week – the fourth ministerial-level visit from Kabul since October 2025 – signals that both countries are moving beyond humanitarian assistance towards structured sectoral cooperation, despite the complex political realities following the Taliban’s return to power.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said during the visit from July 7 to 12 the Afghan Minister met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. “The two sides reviewed ongoing cooperation and explored new avenues for collaboration in agriculture, irrigation, livestock, agricultural research, education, capacity building and agri-trade, the MEA said.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets Afghanistan's Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Mawlawi Ataullah Omari, in New Delhi on Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (IANS)

"Food security, seed systems and enhancement of crop productivity featured prominently in the discussions. India reiterated its commitment to supporting Afghanistan’s agricultural sector through cooperation in climate-resilient and bio-fortified crop varieties, sustainable irrigation practices, water harvesting, watershed development and other areas of mutual interest."

He also met Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan for discussions, including on food processing and promotion of bilateral trade in agricultural and food products. The Afghan delegation also interacted with a host of agriculture bodies, banks and federations including the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

But here is the catch!

The Afghan Minister also met Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles and "exchanged views on ongoing bilateral cooperation aimed at supporting the welfare and development of the Afghan people," the MEA said.

The strategic importance

The growing engagement reflects New Delhi’s pragmatic recognition that maintaining channels of communication with Kabul is essential not only for supporting the Afghan people but also for safeguarding India’s long-term strategic interests in a region increasingly shaped by the competing influences of Pakistan, China, Russia, Iran and Central Asian states.

Afghanistan occupies one of the world’s most strategic geographical locations. It serves as a bridge between South Asia, Central Asia, West Asia, Russia, and China.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets Afghanistan's Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, Mawlawi Ataullah Omari, in New Delhi on Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (IANS)

Historically known as the ‘Heart of Asia’, Afghanistan influences the security architecture of an entire region stretching from the Indian subcontinent to the Middle East.

For India, Afghanistan is the gateway to Central Asia’s vast reserves of energy, minerals and emerging markets. Although direct land access remains blocked by Pakistan, New Delhi has consistently sought alternative connectivity routes through Iran’s Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

A stable Afghanistan significantly enhances the prospects of these connectivity initiatives.

The evolution of ties with the Taliban

When the Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, 2021, India swiftly evacuated its embassy, bringing home diplomats, Indian nationals and vulnerable Afghan partners. The embassy was closed amid fears over security, uncertainty about the Taliban’s intentions and concerns regarding Pakistan-backed terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan.