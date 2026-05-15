ETV Bharat / international

Agree '100 Per Cent' With Xi That US Was On Decline, But Under Biden: Trump

President Donald Trump proposes a toast during a state dinner with China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People on Thursday May 14, 2026, in Beijing. ( AP )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Washington: US President Donald Trump said his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping was "100 per cent correct" in his assessment that the US was a nation in decline, but the remarks referred to the years of his predecessor Joe Biden. "When President Xi very elegantly referred to the United States as perhaps being a declining nation, he was referring to the tremendous damage we suffered during the four years of Sleepy Joe Biden and the Biden Administration, and on that score, he was 100 per cent correct," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. He said the US "suffered immeasurably with open borders, high taxes, transgender for everybody, men in women's sports, Diversity-Equity-Inclusion (DEI), horrible trade deals, rampant crime, and so much more!"