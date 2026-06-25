ETV Bharat / international

After Venezuela, Powerful 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Northern Japan; No Tsunami Warning

An advisory reading 'Intense tremors measuring upper 6 on the Japanese seismic scale hit Aomori. No risk of a tsunami.' is seen with the live footage of Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station, on a television screen in Kawasaki, Kanagawa prefecture on June 25, 2026 ( AFP )

Tokyo: A powerful earthquake struck off Japan's northern coast on Thursday, but the country's meteorological agency said there was no danger of a tsunami.

The quake had a magnitude of 7.2 and occurred off the eastern coast of Iwate, upgraded from an initial reading of 6.9, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The quake had a depth of about 50 kilometres (30 miles), it said. JMA The U.S. Geological Survey also reported a magnitude of 6.9.

The rattling occurred in an area where strong earthquakes have repeatedly been reported in recent months, including one that triggered a weeklong mega-quake caution advisory in December.

The quake, which struck Japan's northeastern region during Thursday morning's rush hour, also mildly shook Tokyo. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, according to top government spokesperson Minoru Kihara.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told reporters in Tokyo that her government's emergency team is "putting people's lives first," while assessing information and preparing for relief operations, if needed. She urged residents in the affected regions to use caution against possible aftershocks.