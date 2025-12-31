ETV Bharat / international

'To Build Peace That Lasts': After Trump, China Claims It Mediated India-Pakistan Conflict

New Delhi: Following US President Donald Trump’s continuous claims and India’s rebuttals, China on Tuesday claimed to have mediated between India and Pakistan to avoid the escalation of conflict between the two countries during military clashes earlier this year.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, speaking at the Symposium on the International Situation and China's Foreign Relations, stated that Beijing had played a mediating role in several global conflicts, including the India-Pakistan standoff, according to a statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on X.

"To build peace that lasts, we have taken an objective and just stance, and focused on addressing both symptoms and root causes. Following this Chinese approach to settling hotspot issues, we mediated in northern Myanmar, the Iranian nuclear issue, the tensions between Pakistan and India, the issues between Palestine and Israel, and the recent conflict between Cambodia and Thailand," Wang said.

Wang's remarks come months after India and Pakistan were locked in a brief but intense military confrontation in May, triggered by a terror attack in the Pahalgam valley of Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which took 26 innocent lives. India responded with Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.