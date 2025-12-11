ETV Bharat / international

After Months In Hiding, Venezuelan Opposition Leader Machado Reappears As Nobel Laureate

Oslo: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado appeared in public for the first time in 11 months early Thursday morning, when she waved to supporters from a hotel balcony in Norway's capital hours after her daughter accepted the Nobel Peace Prize on her behalf.

Machado and her supporters then sang Venezuela's national anthem before she left the hotel to shake their hands. People erupted in cheers and began chanting, "Freedom! Freedom!" and "Thank you! Thank you!"

Machado, dressed in jeans and a puffer jacket, spent several minutes outside the hotel, where she was joined by members of her family and several of her closest aides. She hugged many in the crowd amid chants of "President! President!"

"I want you all back in Venezuela," Machado said as people lifted their cellphones to take pictures.

Machado had been in hiding since Jan. 9, when she was briefly detained after joining supporters in a protest in Caracas, Venezuela's capital. She had been expected to attend the award ceremony Wednesday in Oslo, where heads of state and her family were among those waiting to see her.

Machado said in an audio recording of a phone call published on the Nobel website that she wouldn't be able to arrive in time for the ceremony but that many people had "risked their lives" for her to arrive in Oslo.

Her daughter, Ana Corina Sosa, accepted the prize in her place.

"She wants to live in a free Venezuela, and she will never give up on that purpose," Sosa said. "That is why we all know, and I know, that she will be back in Venezuela very soon."

Jørgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel committee, told the award ceremony that "María Corina Machado has done everything in her power to be able to attend the ceremony here today — a journey in a situation of extreme danger."

"Although she will not be able to reach this ceremony and today's events, we are profoundly happy to confirm that she is safe, and that she will be with us here in Oslo," he said to applause.

"I am very grateful to them, and this is a measure of what this recognition means to the Venezuelan people," she said, before indicating that she was about to board a plane.

Machado said that "since this is a prize for all Venezuelans, I believe that it will be received by them. And as soon as I arrive, I will be able to embrace all my family and my children that I've have not seen for two years and so many Venezuelans, Norwegians that I know that share our struggle and our fight."

Show of solidarity

Prominent Latin American figures attended Wednesday in a signal of solidarity with Machado, including Argentine President Javier Milei, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino and Paraguayan President Santiago Peña.

The 58-year-old Machado's win for her struggle to achieve a democratic transition in her South American nation was announced on Oct. 10. Watne Frydnes said that "Venezuela has evolved into a brutal authoritarian state," and he described Machado as "one of the most extraordinary examples of civilian courage in recent Latin American history."