ETV Bharat / international

USCIRF Commissioner Claims 'RSS Creating Hate, Violating Religious Freedom', Says 'Open To Dialogue' With Bhagwat

New Delhi: Days after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani opposed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's Madison Square Garden (MSG) event, US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) Commissioner Dr Asif Mahmood said he is open to sitting with Bhagwat for a dialogue, but accused the organisation of "creating hate and violating religious freedom".

Speaking on the possibility of an open dialogue with the RSS chief, Mahmood said, "I would definitely be open to sit down if there is an opportunity. If arrangements can be made, we will be happy to sit with him, talk and bring more awareness."

He said such a meeting could also provide an opportunity for the RSS to offer assurances that could change his position. "There might be some assurances and guarantees they can give which might change our mind... Our goal is to sit with that," Mahmood said.

While Mahmood made it clear that he has respect for India as a country, he raised concerns over the RSS for allegedly creating hate. "I have respect for India as a country but groups like RSS are creating hate according to our knowledge and violating the Freedom of Religion, as well as the Fundamental Human Rights," he said.

Mahmood's comments came days after Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he does not support Bhagwat's planned event at Madison Square Garden, where the RSS chief is scheduled to address the Indian diaspora on Saturday.

Mamdani, however, said the city may not have jurisdiction to cancel what he described as a private event. "I don't support the rally, but I don't know if the city has any jurisdiction on cancelling a private event," Mamdani said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Bhagwat, who arrived in the US earlier this week, is scheduled to participate in the Universal Oneness programme and address a gathering of around 5,000 people at Madison Square Garden on August 29.

Mamdani, who is the first Indian-American mayor of New York City, said the India he grew up knowing was a "pluralistic society" and a "secular republic" where every person belonged. "And it has been incredibly troubling to see the rise of a movement that is predicated on an exclusionary vision of any country, frankly, and so it is one that I find myself in deep opposition to," he said.