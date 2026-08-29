USCIRF Commissioner Claims 'RSS Creating Hate, Violating Religious Freedom', Says 'Open To Dialogue' With Bhagwat
RSS has invited "anyone interested" in knowing more about the organisation to join the discussion at the MSG event featuring its chief Mohan Bhagwat.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 9:55 AM IST
New Delhi: Days after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani opposed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's Madison Square Garden (MSG) event, US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) Commissioner Dr Asif Mahmood said he is open to sitting with Bhagwat for a dialogue, but accused the organisation of "creating hate and violating religious freedom".
Speaking on the possibility of an open dialogue with the RSS chief, Mahmood said, "I would definitely be open to sit down if there is an opportunity. If arrangements can be made, we will be happy to sit with him, talk and bring more awareness."
He said such a meeting could also provide an opportunity for the RSS to offer assurances that could change his position. "There might be some assurances and guarantees they can give which might change our mind... Our goal is to sit with that," Mahmood said.
#WATCH | Los Angeles | On open dialogue with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, USCIRF Commissioner Dr Asif Mahmood says, "I would definitely be open to sit down if there is an opportunity. If arrangements can be made, we will be happy to sit with him, talk and bring more awareness. There… pic.twitter.com/D85zz6lWIY— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2026
While Mahmood made it clear that he has respect for India as a country, he raised concerns over the RSS for allegedly creating hate. "I have respect for India as a country but groups like RSS are creating hate according to our knowledge and violating the Freedom of Religion, as well as the Fundamental Human Rights," he said.
Mahmood's comments came days after Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he does not support Bhagwat's planned event at Madison Square Garden, where the RSS chief is scheduled to address the Indian diaspora on Saturday.
Mamdani, however, said the city may not have jurisdiction to cancel what he described as a private event. "I don't support the rally, but I don't know if the city has any jurisdiction on cancelling a private event," Mamdani said at a news conference on Tuesday.
Bhagwat, who arrived in the US earlier this week, is scheduled to participate in the Universal Oneness programme and address a gathering of around 5,000 people at Madison Square Garden on August 29.
Mamdani, who is the first Indian-American mayor of New York City, said the India he grew up knowing was a "pluralistic society" and a "secular republic" where every person belonged. "And it has been incredibly troubling to see the rise of a movement that is predicated on an exclusionary vision of any country, frankly, and so it is one that I find myself in deep opposition to," he said.
Mamdani said his opposition is not only as an Indian-American but also as the mayor of a city that believed in the belonging of every person, irrespective of their colour, creed, religion or faith.
Prior to this, several interfaith and civil rights organisations including Hindus for Human Rights, Indian American Muslim Council and Interfaith Centre of New York held a press conference outside New York City Hall opposing Bhagwat's appearance at Madison Square Garden and urging the venue to cancel the event.
Amid the criticism, RSS has said the event featuring its chief Mohan Bhagwat in New York has been organised in the spirit of open dialogue and invited "anyone interested" in knowing more about the organisation to join the discussion.
Senior RSS functionary Sunil Ambekar said in a statement, "The Universal Oneness Celebration in New York exemplifies an interfaith gathering where RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat ji will communicate with a diverse, multicultural, and multi-faith audience."
Organised in the spirit of open dialogue and mutual respect, the event reflects "Bharatiya" ethos which is fundamentally inclusive and welcoming to all, the RSS' national media and publicity head added.
"This initiative is in line with longstanding tradition of engagement by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with varied communities across India and the world fostering understanding and shared purpose," Ambekar said.
"We invite anyone interested in learning more about the RSS vision and philosophy to participate in these open forums of dialogue," he added.
Notably, Bhagwat is on a visit to the US, Canada and the UK as part of the RSS' centenary-year global outreach programme. (With Agency Inputs)
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