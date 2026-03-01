ETV Bharat / international

Explained | After Khamenei’s Death And Hormuz Tensions, Why India’s Oil Safety Net Comes Into Sharp Focus

New Delhi: The death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US–Israeli strike Saturday has pushed West Asia into its most volatile phase in decades, with fears of a wider regional war growing by the day. Those anxieties intensified after Oman reported Sunday that one of its oil tankers had been attacked near the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz, the narrow artery through which nearly a fifth of the world’s oil passes.

For India, which depends heavily on crude imports routed through these waters, the crisis has brought renewed focus on its Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPRs). India is one of the world’s largest crude oil importers, meeting around 80-90 per cent of its consumption through imports. A significant share of these shipments of monthly crude flows transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

The reported attack on an Omani oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz has sharpened fears that the world’s most vital energy corridor could become a battleground. For India, whose energy lifeline runs through these contested waters, the turmoil has elevated the significance of its SPRs from a long-term precaution to an immediate economic safeguard.

What is an SPR and when was this conceived?

The US’ SPR, the world’s largest supply of emergency crude oil was established primarily to reduce the impact of disruptions in supplies of petroleum products and to carry out obligations of Washington under the international energy programme. The federally-owned oil stocks are stored in huge underground salt caverns at four sites along the coastline of the Gulf of America. The sheer size of the SPR (reportedly, authorised storage capacity of 714 million barrels) makes it a significant deterrent to oil import cutoffs and a key tool in foreign policy.

SPR oil is sold competitively when the US president finds, pursuant to the conditions set forth in the Energy Policy and Conservation Act (EPCA), that a sale is required. Historically, the president has authorised emergency releases from the SPR on four occasions.

Why did India decide to start its own SPRs?

The idea of creating an SPR in India dates back to the 1991 Gulf War, when Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait disrupted global oil supplies and caused sharp price increases. At that time, India faced a severe balance-of-payments crisis and had foreign exchange reserves sufficient for only a few weeks of imports. The oil shock highlighted the country’s vulnerability to geopolitical events in West Asia.

This crisis planted the seed for a long-term energy security strategy, though implementation would take more than a decade.

The proposal for a formal SPR gained momentum in the early 2000s. In 1998, the government set up a committee to examine the feasibility of building emergency oil reserves. The recommendation was to create storage equivalent to at least 90 days of imports, in line with international energy security norms.

In 2004, the Government of India formally approved the construction of underground crude oil storage facilities as Phase I of the SPR programme. To implement the project, the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited (ISPRL) was incorporated in 2006.

Where are India’s SPRs located?