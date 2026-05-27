After Europe And The Quad, India Looks To Stabilise Its Periphery Amid Shifting Asian Geopolitics
New Delhi’s outreach to Nepal and Myanmar signals a renewed push to secure strategic space in a rapidly changing regional order.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST
New Delhi: After a month dominated by high-profile diplomacy stretching from the Gulf to Europe and the Indo-Pacific, New Delhi is now preparing to turn its strategic attention back to its immediate neighbourhood.
June 2026 is expected to witness significant Indian engagements with two politically transformed neighbours — Nepal and Myanmar — amid shifting regional equations, intensifying geopolitical competition with China, and growing concerns over border security and connectivity. The expected visits of Nepali political leader Rabi Lamichhane and Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing can be viewed as part of India’s broader effort to recalibrate its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy in a rapidly evolving Asian strategic landscape.
According to a report in the Kathmandu Post, Rabi Lamichhane, leader of Nepal’s new ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), will be visiting India on June 1 during the course of which he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and BJP president Nitin Nabin, among others. This comes even as Balen Shah, Prime Minister of Nepal’s new government, has decided to not make any foreign trip in the first one year of his tenure, if reports are to go by.
The Post report cited sources in New Delhi as saying that a meeting between Lamichhane and Modi has been proposed for June 2, adding that this gives an opportunity for both sides to engage and understand each other in the changed political context in Kathmandu.
“The RSP is a relatively new party but emerged with a super-majority in recent elections,” the report quoted a source in New Delhi as saying. “This has made New Delhi reach out to the RSP leadership and the government.” The proposed visit of Lamichhane comes at a sensitive moment in Nepal’s domestic politics and foreign policy orientation.
The emergence of the RSP-led dispensation marks a major shift in Nepal’s political landscape, which for years had been dominated by traditional parties such as the Nepali Congress and the Communist blocs. The new leadership has positioned itself as anti-establishment, governance-focused and nationalist, with a strong emphasis on reducing corruption and rebalancing Nepal’s external engagements.
In this context, Lamichhane’s extensive engagements in New Delhi suggest India is seeking early political access to Nepal’s new power centres. Given that Prime Minister Shah has reportedly decided against making any foreign visit during the first year of his tenure, this effectively places Lamichhane’s India trip as the first substantive high-level external political engagement by Nepal’s new ruling establishment. For India, maintaining close ties with Kathmandu remains strategically indispensable for several reasons.
Over the past decade, China has significantly deepened its footprint in Nepal through infrastructure investments, political outreach and enticement for connectivity projects under the President Xi Jinping’s pet Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Beijing has also cultivated close ties with Nepal’s political elites and security establishment.
India’s engagement with the new government can be seen as partly aimed at ensuring that Nepal’s political transition does not translate into strategic drift away from New Delhi. The fact that the new Nepali leadership is engaging India early could indicate Kathmandu’s attempt to maintain balance between its two giant neighbours rather than adopting an overtly China-centric approach.
India and Nepal also share an open border of nearly 1,800 km, making bilateral political stability directly relevant to India’s internal security. Concerns relating to cross-border criminal networks, counterfeit currency, arms smuggling and possible third-country intelligence activity have historically shaped India’s Nepal policy. Engagement with Nepal’s new leadership will allow New Delhi to reinforce intelligence coordination and border-management cooperation at an early stage.
Nepal is one of India’s largest and most prominent development partners. Over the past seven decades, the India-Nepal development cooperation has expanded and diversified. It now covers a wide range of sectors such as health, education, power, archives, archaeology, connectivity, trade, agriculture, cultural heritage preservation, capacity building, etc. The projects implemented are based on the needs and priorities of Nepal and are spread across the length and breadth of the Himalayan country.
India’s relations with Nepal have periodically suffered from perceptions of interference, especially after the 2015 constitutional crisis and border blockade allegations. The rise of a nationalist new-generation leadership in Kathmandu means New Delhi will need to engage carefully and respectfully while avoiding the image of political patronage. By opening channels with multiple actors instead of relying solely on traditional political elites, India is adapting to Nepal’s evolving political realities.
Former Indian Ambassador to Nepal Ranjit Rae described Lamichhane’s upcoming visit to India as a very positive development. “It is important to have high-level political engagement after a new dispensation has come to power in Nepal,” Rae told ETV Bharat. “These two leaders – Lamichhane as the head of the party and Shah as the head of the government – are ruling the country. I expect positive outcomes from the visit.”
Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing is set to visit India next month in what will be his first overseas trip since assuming the presidency in April. The visit, expected in June, shows Delhi-Naypyidaw engagement, part of India's long-standing Act East policy. Min Aung Hlaing was sworn in as President on April 10, in which India was represented by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, signalling continued engagement.
Bilateral relations have strengthened in recent months. In early May, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi visited Myanmar, the first such trip by an Indian naval chief in several years. He held talks with Myanmar's military leadership on maritime security in the Bay of Bengal, joint exercises, border stability, and capacity building.
It is in the light of this that the expected visit of Min Aung Hlaing is arguably even more geopolitically consequential. Myanmar remains central to India’s Act East policy, Northeast security strategy and wider Indo-Pacific calculations. The country occupies a critical geostrategic position between South Asia and Southeast Asia and shares a 1,600-km border with India’s northeastern states.
India’s northeastern insurgent groups have historically used Myanmar’s border regions as sanctuaries. Cooperation from Myanmar’s military establishment has been crucial for Indian counter-insurgency operations.
With instability persisting inside Myanmar following years of civil conflict and political upheaval, New Delhi’s primary concern is preventing the spillover of violence, arms trafficking and militant movement into India’s Northeast. Engaging the Myanmar leadership directly is therefore seen in New Delhi as a pragmatic security necessity.
Myanmar is also one of the most strategically contested countries in Asia. China maintains enormous influence there through infrastructure projects, energy corridors, ports and military ties. For India, disengagement from Myanmar would effectively leave the field open to Beijing. Sustained diplomatic engagement allows New Delhi to retain strategic space in a country that directly affects the Bay of Bengal and eastern Indian Ocean balance.
These apart, India’s long-delayed connectivity ambitions to Southeast Asia pass directly through Myanmar. Projects such as the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway and the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project are essential pillars of India’s Act East strategy.
Political instability in Myanmar has slowed implementation. India will expect that sustained engagement with the new leadership could help revive stalled connectivity initiatives.
The conflict in Myanmar has also triggered refugee inflows into Indian states such as Mizoram and Manipur, creating humanitarian and political challenges. India has tried to balance security concerns with humanitarian sensitivities, especially given the ethnic linkages across the border. Dialogue with Myanmar’s leadership remains essential for managing these cross-border pressures.
Former Indian Ambassador to Myanmar Rajiv Bhatia described Min Aung Hlaing’s upcoming visit as “very important”. “It is very important for India to engage with Myanmar’s military,” Bhatia told ETV Bharat. “Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Min Aung Hlaing on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok and the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China.”
At the same time, he pointed out to the fact that Myanmar’s regions bordering India are under the control of that country’s resistance forces. “India has to engage in two-track dialogue with Myanmar,” Bhatia said.
Taken together, India’s engagements with Nepal and Myanmar indicate that New Delhi is sharpening its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy after a phase dominated by broader global diplomacy. The outreach to Nepal and Myanmar demonstrates that India increasingly views neighbourhood diplomacy not as separate from Indo-Pacific strategy, but as its foundational layer.
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