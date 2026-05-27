ETV Bharat / international

After Europe And The Quad, India Looks To Stabilise Its Periphery Amid Shifting Asian Geopolitics

New Delhi: After a month dominated by high-profile diplomacy stretching from the Gulf to Europe and the Indo-Pacific, New Delhi is now preparing to turn its strategic attention back to its immediate neighbourhood.

June 2026 is expected to witness significant Indian engagements with two politically transformed neighbours — Nepal and Myanmar — amid shifting regional equations, intensifying geopolitical competition with China, and growing concerns over border security and connectivity. The expected visits of Nepali political leader Rabi Lamichhane and Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing can be viewed as part of India’s broader effort to recalibrate its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy in a rapidly evolving Asian strategic landscape.

According to a report in the Kathmandu Post, Rabi Lamichhane, leader of Nepal’s new ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), will be visiting India on June 1 during the course of which he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and BJP president Nitin Nabin, among others. This comes even as Balen Shah, Prime Minister of Nepal’s new government, has decided to not make any foreign trip in the first one year of his tenure, if reports are to go by.

Nepal’s Member of Parliament and Rastriya Swatantra Party President Rabi Lamichhane (C) addresses parliament in Kathmandu on April 2, 2026. (AFP)

The Post report cited sources in New Delhi as saying that a meeting between Lamichhane and Modi has been proposed for June 2, adding that this gives an opportunity for both sides to engage and understand each other in the changed political context in Kathmandu.

“The RSP is a relatively new party but emerged with a super-majority in recent elections,” the report quoted a source in New Delhi as saying. “This has made New Delhi reach out to the RSP leadership and the government.” The proposed visit of Lamichhane comes at a sensitive moment in Nepal’s domestic politics and foreign policy orientation.

The emergence of the RSP-led dispensation marks a major shift in Nepal’s political landscape, which for years had been dominated by traditional parties such as the Nepali Congress and the Communist blocs. The new leadership has positioned itself as anti-establishment, governance-focused and nationalist, with a strong emphasis on reducing corruption and rebalancing Nepal’s external engagements.

In this context, Lamichhane’s extensive engagements in New Delhi suggest India is seeking early political access to Nepal’s new power centres. Given that Prime Minister Shah has reportedly decided against making any foreign visit during the first year of his tenure, this effectively places Lamichhane’s India trip as the first substantive high-level external political engagement by Nepal’s new ruling establishment. For India, maintaining close ties with Kathmandu remains strategically indispensable for several reasons.

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) chairman Rabi Lamichhane addresses an orientation programme held for its newly-elected Members of Parliament (MPs) in Kathmandu on March 18, 2026. (AFP)

Over the past decade, China has significantly deepened its footprint in Nepal through infrastructure investments, political outreach and enticement for connectivity projects under the President Xi Jinping’s pet Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Beijing has also cultivated close ties with Nepal’s political elites and security establishment.

India’s engagement with the new government can be seen as partly aimed at ensuring that Nepal’s political transition does not translate into strategic drift away from New Delhi. The fact that the new Nepali leadership is engaging India early could indicate Kathmandu’s attempt to maintain balance between its two giant neighbours rather than adopting an overtly China-centric approach.

India and Nepal also share an open border of nearly 1,800 km, making bilateral political stability directly relevant to India’s internal security. Concerns relating to cross-border criminal networks, counterfeit currency, arms smuggling and possible third-country intelligence activity have historically shaped India’s Nepal policy. Engagement with Nepal’s new leadership will allow New Delhi to reinforce intelligence coordination and border-management cooperation at an early stage.

Nepal is one of India’s largest and most prominent development partners. Over the past seven decades, the India-Nepal development cooperation has expanded and diversified. It now covers a wide range of sectors such as health, education, power, archives, archaeology, connectivity, trade, agriculture, cultural heritage preservation, capacity building, etc. The projects implemented are based on the needs and priorities of Nepal and are spread across the length and breadth of the Himalayan country.