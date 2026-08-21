ETV Bharat / international

Afghanistan's Taliban Rulers Release 2 UN Staff Members Over A Week After Detaining Them

Afghanistan's Taliban rulers have released two United Nations staff members who they detained more than a week ago, the U.N. said Thursday, adding that the reason for the two men’s detention remains unclear.

The arrests were the latest in a series of detentions by Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities. Last week, the advocacy group Human Rights Watch said six staff members of a local organization working on women’s and children’s rights had been “forcibly disappeared” for more than a month.

“For us, we’re just delighted that they’ve been released, they’re in good health, and they face apparently no more judicial legal issues,” U.N. spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told reporters at U.N. headquarters in New York.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said its two employees, who were detained in the western city of Herat on Aug. 9, were released Thursday morning and appeared to be in good health.

“UNAMA has not been formally notified of the reasons for their arrest and detention and continues to follow up with the de facto authorities,” the U.N. said in a statement, adding that it understood that the charges against the two had been dropped.

It said the organization was also following up “to ensure respect for the privileges and immunities of the United Nations, as well as the safety, security and freedom of movement of United Nations and associated personnel throughout the country.” Afghan authorities did not immediately comment on the U.N. staff members' release.