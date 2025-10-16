ETV Bharat / international

Afghanistan’s Taliban Government Blames Pakistan For Twin Drone Strikes On Kabul

People bring a man, who was injured in the clashes between Pakistan and Afghan forces in border area, for medical treatment at a hospital in Chaman, a town on the Pakistan side of the border, Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. ( AP )

Islamabad: Afghanistan's Taliban government said on Thursday that Pakistan carried out two drone strikes on Kabul the day before, even as the United Nations welcomed a critical ceasefire between the two neighbors after days of fighting killed dozens in both countries and injured hundreds more. The attacks on Wednesday came just before the two countries declared a truce following the deadliest violence between them in years.

Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the Kabul police chief, told The Associated Press that the strikes hit the city on Wednesday afternoon. The first target was a civilian house, while the second was a market. Zadran did not give casualty figures, but doctors at a hospital said earlier that five people were killed and dozens were injured.

The surgical center run by Emergency, a nongovernmental organization, said the wounded had shrapnel wounds, blunt force trauma, and burns. Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban government’s chief spokesman, initially said there had been an oil tanker explosion.

Meanwhile, the U.N. urged Pakistan and Afghanistan to bring “a lasting end to hostilities” to protect civilians. The days of clashes amount to the deadliest crisis between the neighbors since 2021, when the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan following the collapse of the Western-backed government as the U.S. and NATO forces were withdrawing after 20 years of war.

Cross-border violence has escalated since Oct. 10, with both Islamabad and Kabul saying they were retaliating to armed provocations from the other. On Wednesday, the two sides agreed to a ceasefire.

The truce followed appeals from major regional powers, as the violence threatened to destabilize a region where groups, including the Islamic State group and al-Qaida, are trying to resurface. There were no reports of overnight fighting. Key border crossings remained closed on Thursday.

The U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan welcomed the ceasefire and said it was still assessing the number of casualties. It said the heaviest toll was in the south on Wednesday.