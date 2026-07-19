ETV Bharat / international

Afghanistan Seeks Deeper Trade Ties With India, Pitches For Easier Business Access

Kabul: Afghanistan's top trading body has called for expanding trade and investment ties with India, stressing the need to ease business procedures, remove administrative barriers and facilitate the issuance of business visas.

The proposals were discussed in Kabul during a meeting between Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) Chairman Sayed Karim Hashemi and Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Yatin Patel. The two sides held talks “in the framework of a strategic and diplomatic dialogue”, according to a statement released by the trading body on Saturday.

The meeting comes amid a sharp decline in Afghanistan's transit trade with neighbouring Pakistan, which fell to USD 367 million in FY26 from about USD 5 billion in FY21, as Kabul increasingly shifted to alternative trade routes, including through Iran.

India has been strengthening connectivity with Afghanistan through Iran's Chabahar port, which provides direct access to the landlocked country while bypassing Pakistan, which does not allow overland transit of Indian goods to Afghanistan. India-Afghanistan bilateral trade stood at USD 907.85 million in 2025-26.

India has also been stepping up engagement with Kabul, with Afghan Agriculture Minister Mawlawi Ataullah Omari visiting New Delhi earlier this month. According to the ACCI statement, Hashemi reaffirmed the trading body's commitment to strengthening long-term economic cooperation with India and highlighted the importance of facilitating trade procedures and institutional development in the private sector.