ETV Bharat / international

Afghanistan Retaliates After PAF Airstrikes Kill Women, Children, Hit Hajj Fuel Depots; Claims 14 Pakistani Soldiers Killed

Kabul: Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence (MoD) has claimed that its forces carried out operations against Pakistani military positions along the disputed Durand Line, as tensions between the two neighbours continue to escalate following cross-border airstrikes and artillery exchanges.

In a statement, the Afghan Defence Ministry said its forces conducted operations in the eastern zone covering Kunar and Nangarhar provinces in response to what it described as actions by Pakistan's military regime.

"In response to the crimes committed by the Pakistani military regime, the Afghan Defence Forces carried out operations along the Durand Line in the eastern zone of Kunar and Nangarhar provinces. During the operation, which resulted in the killing of 14 soldiers and the injury of 11 others. An armoured tank and an International vehicle were also destroyed and taken out of service," the Islamic Emirate's MoD said.

As part of their 'RejectOppression' campaign, Afghan forces had earlier launched an airstrike on Pakistan's strategic military centre.

"In continuation of the ongoing 'RejectOppression' retaliatory operation, at about 5:00 PM today, the Afghan Air Forces carried out an airstrike on the Pakistani military's strategic centre, 'Hamza' in Faizabad, Islamabad..." the Islamic Emirate's statement said.

The development follows the earlier airstrike that Pakistan conducted in Afghanistan, which Kabul said caused civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure. Officials from Kam Air also confirmed to Tolo News that the airline's fuel reserves stored at Kandahar Airport were hit during airstrikes carried out by Pakistan's Air Force (PAF) on Friday.

They added that the fuel stock had been kept for this year's Hajj flights, raising concerns about disruptions to aviation operations. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid also accused Pakistan of striking civilian infrastructure. In a post on X, Mujahid said the targeted fuel facility supplied domestic airlines and aircraft operated by the United Nations.

He further alleged that Pakistan had previously targeted fuel storage belonging to a trader named Haji Khan Zadah. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said the latest strikes have also resulted in more civilian casualties.