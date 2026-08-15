ETV Bharat / international

Afghanistan Under The Taliban: Five Years Of Rule, Global Isolation And Regional Diplomacy

Armed Taliban ride atop an armoured vehicle during celebrations marking the fifth anniversary of the Taliban's return to power, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on August 15. ( AP )

New Delhi: Five years after the Taliban returned to power, Afghanistan is no longer defined by the dramatic collapse of the US-backed order in August 2021.

It is now defined by the durability of the new order that replaced it.

The Taliban have consolidated their control, but Afghanistan remains economically fragile, heavily dependent on humanitarian support and diplomatically isolated, while sweeping restrictions on women and girls have deepened the divide between Kabul and much of the international community.

On Saturday, the Taliban government celebrated the five-year milestone with flags galore and convoys of military vehicles, belying the troubles that Afghanistan faces.

Afghans riding rickshaws and motorbikes decorated with flags drove around Kabul and gathered around a square beside the former US embassy, according to a report by the AFP news agency.

The Associated Press reported that Taliban rulers and other officials gathered at Afghanistan’s traditional Loya Jirga assembly hall on Saturday to celebrate the fifth anniversary of their return to power, touting having brought stability after decades of upheaval.

Still, the post-2021 political system is not an inclusive republic with competitive elections.

Four young girls dressed in matching outfits hold Taliban flags on the eve of the fifth anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal and the start of Taliban rule in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 14, 2026. (AP)

The Taliban have constructed an Islamic Emirate based on their interpretation of Islamic law and have concentrated authority within the movement’s religious and political leadership.

The regime’s priorities are substantially different from those of the internationally backed Afghan Republic. There is no meaningful national electoral process, political opposition has been heavily constrained, and independent civil society has come under intense pressure.

The Taliban argue that they have brought security after decades of war and that Afghanistan is now sovereign and free from foreign military occupation.

Reversal of women's rights

But the most defining feature of Taliban rule has been the systematic restriction of women and girls.

Girls are barred from secondary education beyond the primary-school age, and women have been excluded from universities and large parts of the labour market.

Restrictions have also been imposed on women’s movement, access to public spaces, dress and participation in public life.

A recent UN Women assessment found that half of surveyed Afghan women now leave their homes only once or twice a month, while only about 7 per cent were employed.

The report also found widespread deterioration in women’s mental health.

Talmiz Ahmad, former Indian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Oman, said that the Taliban have a very medieval mindset when it comes to understanding Islam.

"It is actually a very primitive mindset," Ahmad told ETV Bharat.

According to Robinder Sachdev, strategic affairs expert and president of the New Delhi-based Imagindia think tank, some of the data and reports which are coming out are actually quite bleak for some aspects of Afghanistan, especially women’s rights.

"So, on those parameters, I think the scorecard of the Taliban regime is perhaps not very encouraging," Sachdev told ETV Bharat.

Meanwhile, the economic picture is more complicated than either the Taliban’s optimistic narrative or a description of Afghanistan as an economy in complete collapse.

A woman and child sit by the roadside as armed Taliban walk past during celebrations marking the fifth anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban's return to power, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. (AP)

The economy has recovered from the severe contraction immediately following the Taliban takeover.

The World Bank estimates real GDP growth of about 4.8 per cent, although it expects growth to moderate to around 4 per cent in 2026.