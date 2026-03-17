ETV Bharat / international

400 Killed, Nearly 250 Injured In Pakistan Strike On Kabul Hospital, Says Afghanistan

Residents and Taliban police gather the remains of a projectile at the site of a strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, March 13, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: Amid global calls for a ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan, at least 400 people were killed and more than 250 sustained injuries in a deadly airstrike carried out by Pakistan on a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul late on Monday night, a Taliban spokesperson said.

Pakistan, however, has rejected the allegation that it hit a hospital, saying that the airstrikes targeted only military facilities and not civilian sites.

The strike reportedly hit a rehabilitation centre in the Afghan capital at around 9 PM (local time in Kabul). Afghanistan's deputy government spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat, in a post on X, said the airstrike hit the hospital in Kabul, destroying large sections of the 2000-bed facility. He said the death toll has reached 400, while around 250 people were reported injured.

Footage shared by local television channels on X showed rescue workers and security personnel searching through debris with flashlights as firefighters tried to put out flames in the wreckage. Fitrat said emergency teams were still working to control the blaze and recover bodies from the site.

The airstrikes were reported just hours after Afghan officials said the two sides exchanged fire along their common border, killing four people in Afghanistan.

Condemning the strike, Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid accused Pakistan of “targeting hospitals and civilian sites to perpetrate horrors.” In a post on X, he said those killed and injured were innocent civilians and addicts at the 2000-bed hospital. “We strongly condemn this crime and consider such an act to be against all accepted principles and a crime against humanity,” he stated.

Pakistan dismisses the allegations

Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s spokesperson, Mosharraf Zaidi, dismissed the allegations as "baseless", saying no hospital was targeted in Kabul.

Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar posted on X in the early hours Tuesday that the Pakistani military had “carried out precision airstrikes” targeting military installations in Kabul and the eastern province of Nangarhar. He said “technical support infrastructure and ammunition storage facilities” at two locations in Kabul were destroyed.

“All targeting has been done with precision only at those infrastructures which are being used by Afghan Taliban regime to support its multiple terror proxies,” he wrote.