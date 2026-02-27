ETV Bharat / international

Pakistan-Afghanistan 'Open War': Afghan Forces Kill 55 Pak Soldiers, 130 Taliban Fighters Eliminated Under 'Op Ghazab Lil Haq'

Local residents stand next to a damaged car at the site of a cross-border Pakistani army strike in the Behsud district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have escalated sharply over the last 24 hours, with both sides claiming heavy casualties in what Pakistan's Defence Minister has described as an "open war" along the disputed Durand Line.

Pakistan launched a retaliatory operation in response to the alleged border attacks by the Afghan Taliban, saying it has killed over 130 Taliban fighters. Operation Ghazab lil Haq commenced late Thursday night after the Afghan Taliban allegedly launched attacks on several border posts.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed that the operation was underway, saying that the armed forces are currently delivering a strong response to aggression from the Afghan Taliban. Providing an update on the operation, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that at least 133 Afghan Taliban operatives were killed and more than 200 were injured.

"Afghan Taliban defence targets in Kabul, Paktia, and Kandahar were targeted, with the possibility of further casualties," he said, adding that at least 27 posts of the Afghan Taliban regime were destroyed, and nine other posts were captured.

The minister further informed that two corps headquarters, three brigade headquarters, two ammunition depots, one logistics base, three battalion headquarters, two sector headquarters, and more than 80 tanks, artillery guns and armoured personnel vehicles had been destroyed.

State broadcaster PTV News reported that the Pakistan Air Force targeted the Afghan Taliban's important military installations in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia. The attacks destroyed two brigade headquarters in Kabul, along with one corps headquarters and one brigade headquarters in Kandahar.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in a statement, condemned the Afghan Taliban for targeting civilians. The interior ministry, in a post on X, quoted him saying that Pakistan's armed forces had responded befittingly to the open aggression by the Afghan Taliban. "The cowardly enemy struck in the darkness of night. The Afghan Taliban made a despicable attempt to target innocent civilians," he said.

"The nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces. The Afghan Taliban made a terrible mistake by attacking. They will have to face serious consequences. We will not allow our security to be compromised," Naqvi added.