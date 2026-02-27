ETV Bharat / international

Afghanistan Launches Military Strikes On Pakistan In Retaliation For Earlier Airstrikes

Kabul: Afghanistan's military said on Thursday it had captured several Pakistani army posts in strikes against its neighbour to retaliate for Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan border areas earlier in the week, the latest escalation of violence between the volatile neighbours.

Pakistan's government, which had described Sunday's airstrikes as an attack on militants harboured in the area, confirmed clashes were taking place on Thursday along the border but gave no immediate response to Afghan claims of capturing army posts.

It called Afghanistan's attacks on Thursday unprovoked. Afghanistan's military corps in the east said in a statement that “heavy clashes” had begun Thursday night in response to the recent airstrikes carried out by Pakistani forces in eastern Afghanistan.

“In response to the repeated rebellions and insurrections of the Pakistani military, large-scale offensive operations were launched against Pakistani military bases and military installations along the Durand Line,” Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a post on X Thursday night.

The two countries’ 2,611-kilometer (1,622-mile) long border is known as the Durand Line, which Afghanistan has not formally recognised. Afghanistan's Defence Ministry said the retaliatory attacks were occurring along the border in five provinces. It said 17 Pakistani army posts had been captured and 40 soldiers killed, with the bodies of 13 taken into Afghanistan.

Mujahid, the government spokesman, said in a post on X that some Pakistani soldiers had been captured alive. There was no official response from Pakistan on the claims of casualties or of soldiers being captured. Pakistan's Information Ministry said in a post on X that Afghanistan had opened “unprovoked fire” at multiple locations along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and that the action was being met with an “immediate and effective response” from Pakistan’s security forces.