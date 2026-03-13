ETV Bharat / international

Afghanistan Accuses Pakistan Of Targeting Homes In Airstrikes That Kill At Least 4 Civilians

Afghan Taliban soldiers look toward the Pakistani side, on the Afghan side of the Torkham border crossing with Pakistan in Torkham, Afghanistan, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. ( AP )

Kabul: Afghanistan’s Taliban government early Friday accused Pakistan’s military of targeting homes in overnight airstrikes in Kabul and the southern province of Kandahar, saying at least four civilians were killed as fighting between the neighbors entered its third week.

Government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on X that Pakistan’s aircraft also struck fuel depots belonging to the private airline Kam Air near Kandahar airport. “This company supplies fuel to civilian airlines as well as to United Nations aircraft,” he said. Pakistan’s military and government did not immediately comment.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have been targeting each other’s military installations since late February, when Kabul said it struck Pakistani posts in response to Pakistani attacks along the border. Pakistan’s military has said its operations targeted the Pakistani Taliban and their support networks along the border, which Afghanistan has never formally recognized.

Both sides have claimed to inflict heavy losses in what has become their deadliest fighting in years, a confrontation Islamabad has described as an “open war ” with Afghanistan.

In his posts on X, Mujahid claimed that Pakistani strikes hit multiple civilian sites and uninhabited locations in Afghanistan’s Paktia and Paktika provinces, as well as other areas. He said the attacks “will not go unanswered.”

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said at least four civilians, including children, were killed in the city and 15 others were injured. The total number of casualties around Afghanistan was unclear.