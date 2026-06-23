ETV Bharat / international

Afghan Taliban To Hold Rare, Closed-Door Talks With EU Officials On Deportations

FILE - Migrants, most of them from Afghanistan, rest at an old school used as a temporary shelter on the island of Kythira, southern Greece, Oct. 7, 2022. ( AP )

Brussels: A delegation from the Afghan Taliban is traveling to Brussels on Tuesday for closed-door talks with European Union staff, expected to focus on deportations, said a Taliban official.

Afghans make up one of the largest groups of migrants seeking asylum in the European Union, but a growing number of governments in the 27-nation bloc want to speed up and increase deportations for those whose claims are rejected or who commit crimes in their host countries.

Afghan authorities have imposed draconian restrictions on rights, particularly for women and girls, since the Taliban seized power in the country in 2021 in the wake of the chaotic withdrawal of U.S.-led forces.

Rights groups said Tuesday's meeting undercuts the EU's human rights obligations and could endanger people in Europe and Afghanistan.

"Any engagement with the Taliban needs to prioritize protecting human rights and accountability — not deporting people to danger there," said Fereshta Abbasi, a researcher at Human Rights Watch. "EU countries are undermining their credibility by condemning Taliban abuses and pursuing accountability on one hand, while cooperating with the Taliban to forcibly return Afghans on the other."

With not a single EU nation recognizing the Taliban, the meeting in Brussels symbolizes a small crack in the group's diplomatic isolation since seizing power five years ago.

The five-person delegation in Brussels from the Taliban — a government that none of 27 EU nations recognizes — includes Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a New Zealand-born spokesperson for the Taliban's foreign ministry, said a Taliban official speaking on condition of anonymity.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot said that while Belgium doesn't recognize the Taliban, it would comply with EU requests to grant the Taliban visas.

"Belgium cannot confer legitimacy on a regime accused of serious human rights violations," he said in a statement referring to Belgium's hosting of the EU institutions. "Making a meeting possible in the framework of our host-state policy does not amount to recognition, does not amount to legitimacy, and does not constitute an invitation by the Belgian government."

Members of the Taliban delegation were issued visas after security screening with limited territorial validity, giving them 24 hours in Belgium and no access to other countries in the Schengen border-free travel zone.

Since neither Belgium nor the EU officially recognizes the Taliban government, the meeting will not take place on official buildings or sites belonging to either. The European Commission has declined repeated requests to provide additional information.

Drive to increase deportations