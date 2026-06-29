ETV Bharat / international

Adani Case: NY Judge's Query Procedural, Unlikely To Derail DoJ Bid To Drop Charges, Says US Lawyer

New York: A US federal judge's decision to seek a fuller explanation from prosecutors before approving the dismissal of criminal charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is a procedural requirement and does not signal that the case is likely to proceed, according to a senior US lawyer familiar with federal criminal practice.

"The judge's order is procedural," lawyer Chris Man said. Under Rule 48(a), the Department of Justice must obtain leave of court to dismiss an indictment, and judges can ask questions or seek additional briefing before ruling. "That, by itself, is not unusual," he said.

The lawyer added that there is little precedent for a federal court compelling prosecutors to continue pursuing a criminal case once the Justice Department has decided it should be dismissed.

Judges "have little discretion," he said. "There is effectively no modern precedent for a judge forcing the Department of Justice to prosecute a case that the executive branch has determined should be abandoned," he said.

The conduct of criminal prosecutions is constitutionally an executive function, and courts have historically accorded substantial deference to prosecutorial charging and dismissal decisions.

The comments came after the judge overseeing the Adani case directed the Justice Department to provide a more detailed explanation for its request to dismiss the indictment.

Brooklyn-based US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis had stated that federal prosecutors' May 18 announcement that they would no longer pursue the case, which charged Adani with securities fraud and wire fraud stemming from an alleged bribery scheme, did not sufficiently explain their decision.

Man said the judge's request should not be interpreted as a signal that dismissal is in jeopardy. In Adani case, the DoJ had submitted a brief argument seeking dismissal of the indictment against Adani and others, he said, adding that the judge has given the DoJ time till July 13 to furnish a detailed explanation.

"DoJ is likely to do that prior that deadline, and in my opinion, that case is likely to be dismissed within weeks and not months. The judge can do that even without a hearing," he said. The court is building a record to satisfy itself that the request is being made in good faith and is consistent with Rule 48(a). Seeking additional information is part of that process.