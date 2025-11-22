ETV Bharat / international

ACITI Partnership: New Trilateral Tech Alliance Seeks To Redraw Global Innovation Map

New Delhi: On the fringes of the G20 Summit Johannesburg 2025, three democracies – India, Australia and Canada – announced on Saturday the creation of the ACITI (Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation) Partnership, a trilateral pact with ambitions to reshape technology, innovation and clean-energy ecosystems.

"A new trilateral technology and innovation partnership!” Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on his X handle. “Had an excellent meeting with Mr Anthony Albanese, PM of Australia and Mr Mark Carney, PM of Canada, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. We are delighted to announce an Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership today. The initiative will deepen collaboration between democratic partners across three continents and three oceans in emerging technologies, support diversification of supply chains, clean energy and mass adoption of AI. We look forward to working together to guarantee a better future for the coming generations!"

Beyond a mere diplomatic flourish, the move seeks to deepen strategic shifts: the diversification of supply chains, the governance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the race to lead in low-carbon industries. This is not just a new agreement. It may mark a turning point in how democracies coordinate on tech and ambition in a fragmented global landscape.

The ACITI Partnership is important first as a geo-strategic signal: it formalises a trilateral technology axis linking the Indo-Pacific and the North American sphere. By aligning Australia’s mineral endowments and research base, Canada’s strengths in clean technologies and advanced materials, and India’s manufacturing scale, market and AI talent pool, the partnership creates a durable platform for cooperation among democratic partners concerned about secure, resilient technology ecosystems. The announcement explicitly framed the initiative around democratic partners, supply-chain diversification, clean energy and mass adoption of AI.

One immediate payoff could be supply-chain diversification for the clean-energy and battery industries. Australia is a globally significant supplier of critical minerals; Canada has processing and metallurgy capabilities; India has large-scale manufacturing ambition and a huge domestic market. A coordinated program across those three nodes — from upstream mining to midstream processing to downstream manufacturing and deployment — could reduce concentration risk, lower exposure to single-country chokepoints, and accelerate cost declines in green technologies.

It is also worth mentioning here that India, Australia and Canada have active policy debates on AI governance. A focused trilateral working group could produce shared guardrails — technical standards, interoperability norms, certification regimes and talent-exchange protocols — that help shape wider international practice. If ACITI commits resources to joint research on safe, trustworthy AI and to regulatory alignment (privacy, data-flows, export controls for dual-use tech), it could punch above its weight in multilateral rule-making. The announcement explicitly mentioned "mass adoption of AI" alongside governance aims.

"This newly announced alliance indicates three liberal democracies teaming up together for newer challenges," Robinder Sachdev, president of the New Delhi-based Imagindia think tank, told ETV Bharat. "All three countries will benefit from this partnership. There is a win-win for all in this. This also includes the fight against climate change."

The partnership’s emphasis on clean energy matters because scaling solar, batteries, hydrogen and low-carbon industrial processes requires both raw materials and technology transfer. If the ACITI Partnership coordinates targeted projects — for example, joint investments in battery gigafactories, hydrogen demonstration plants, or solar manufacturing — it could accelerate commercial deployment and create industrial corridors across the three economies.