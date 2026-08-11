Abu Dhabi Launches Free UAE Visa Offer For Indian Tourists
The programme, launched by Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism, will run from August 1 to October 31, the Gulf newspaper reported on Monday.
By PTI
Published : August 11, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST
Dubai: Abu Dhabi has launched a programme offering free UAE entry visas to eligible Indian tourists booking holidays in the emirate, according to a media report. The programme, launched by Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism, will run from August 1 to October 31, the Gulf News newspaper reported on Monday.
The programme is open to Indian passport holders travelling from India who book through select travel partners or online travel agencies approved by Abu Dhabi's tourism department, the report said. To qualify for the offer, the booking must include a minimum three consecutive nights' stay at an Abu Dhabi hotel and a return flight from India, the report said.
Abu Dhabi is the capital city and the largest of the seven emirates that constitute the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Located on the Persian Gulf, it serves as the country's political and industrial centre, housing famous tourist landmarks.
The programme comes as India remains a key international tourism market for Abu Dhabi, with the emirate seeking to strengthen air connectivity, travel trade partnerships and tourism opportunities for Indian visitors. A 30-day tourist visa for the UAE generally costs around AED 252 (approximately Rs 6,500), making the waiver a saving for eligible Indian travellers.
However, travellers cannot independently apply for the offer, with the programme specifically designed for bookings made through participating travel partners and online travel agencies, the report said. Abu Dhabi's tourism department will cover the full cost of the UAE entry visa for eligible bookings, it said.