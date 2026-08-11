ETV Bharat / international

Abu Dhabi Launches Free UAE Visa Offer For Indian Tourists

Dubai: Abu Dhabi has launched a programme offering free UAE entry visas to eligible Indian tourists booking holidays in the emirate, according to a media report. The programme, launched by Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism, will run from August 1 to October 31, the Gulf News newspaper reported on Monday.

The programme is open to Indian passport holders travelling from India who book through select travel partners or online travel agencies approved by Abu Dhabi's tourism department, the report said. To qualify for the offer, the booking must include a minimum three consecutive nights' stay at an Abu Dhabi hotel and a return flight from India, the report said.

Abu Dhabi is the capital city and the largest of the seven emirates that constitute the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Located on the Persian Gulf, it serves as the country's political and industrial centre, housing famous tourist landmarks.