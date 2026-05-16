ETV Bharat / international

Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, Second-In-Command Of ISIS, Eliminated In Nigeria, Says Trump

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that American and Nigerian forces in a joint operation had killed Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, whom he called “the second in command of ISIS globally”.

"Tonight, at my direction, brave American forces and the Armed Forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield," Trump said on Truth Social.

"Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally, thought he could hide in Africa, but little did he know we had sources who kept us informed on what he was doing," he added. Al-Minuki had been placed under US sanctions in 2023 for ties to the Islamic State group.

"He will no longer terrorise the people of Africa, or help plan operations to target Americans," Trump said. With his removal, ISIS's global operation is greatly diminished." The US president, however, did not provide details on the form of attack that killed al-Minuki, whether US forces had carried out air strikes or where the militant leader had been targeted.