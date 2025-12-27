A Year Of Farewell: Global Figures Who Died In 2025
From Pope Francis to pioneer of heavy metal music Ozzy Osbourne, 2025 saw several key figures passing away.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 2:25 PM IST
By Nafisa Parween
In 2025, the world paused many times to say goodbye to some of the global figures whose lives impacted millions of people. Across countries and cultures, people mourned the loss of well-known figures who had shaped public life, art, politics, faith, and ideas. These were people whose work went beyond borders. Some led nations, some inspired millions through creativity, and some changed how the world thinks and speaks.
Here is a look at some of them:
Pope Francis
Pope Francis was one of the most recognised religious leaders in the world. As the head of the Catholic Church, he spoke often about kindness, forgiveness, and helping the poor. Unlike many before him, he chose a simple lifestyle and spoke openly about social issues, climate change, and peace. He died on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88, and his death was mourned by millions of followers across the world.
Francis, who suffered from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, was admitted to Gemelli Hospital on February 14, 2025, for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia. He spent 38 days there, the longest hospitalisation of his 12-year papacy.
Dharmendra
Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra was one of India's most loved film stars. He began acting in the 1960s and went on to become famous for his strong, charismatic roles in over 300 movies. People called him the "He-Man of Bollywood" because of his action roles, charm, and screen presence. His movies like Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, Chupke Chupke, and many others are remembered as classics.
Beyond acting, he also served as a Member of Parliament and inspired generations of actors in India. Dharmendra passed away in Mumbai at the age of 89 on November 24, 2025, after health issues. His death was widely mourned across the film industry and by fans all over the world.
Tomiichi Murayama
Tomiichi Murayama, former Prime Minister of Japan, was remembered for his honesty and courage. He was best known for expressing regret for Japan's actions during World War II, a move that helped improve relations with neighbouring countries. Many saw him as a leader who believed in peace, dialogue, and responsibility.
Murayama died at a hospital in his hometown, Oita, southwestern Japan, on October 17, 2025, at the age of 101, according to a statement by Mizuho Fukushima, the head of Japan's Social Democratic Party. As head of what was then known as the Japan Socialist Party, Murayama led a coalition government from June 1994 to January 1996.
Dick Cheney
Dick Cheney, former Vice President of the United States, was one of the most influential figures in modern American politics. He played a key role in shaping US foreign policy during a tense period in global history.
Cheney died on November 3, 2025, at the age of 84 due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease, his family said in a statement.
Sam Nujoma
Sam Nujoma was the founding president of Namibia. He led the country during its struggle for independence and later helped build it as a new nation. For many in Africa, he was seen as a freedom fighter and a symbol of resistance against colonial rule. He died on February 8, 2025, at the age of 95 in a hospital in Windhoek after being ill for three weeks.
Nujoma was a key figure in Namibia’s liberation struggle, heading the South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO) since its formation in 1960. He led a Soviet-backed guerrilla army in a protracted war against South Africa, which had occupied Namibia despite international condemnation.
Robert Redford
Robert Redford was more than a Hollywood actor. He was also a filmmaker and the founder of the Sundance Film Festival, which helped new and independent cinema grow. His calm screen presence and support for young artists made him respected across generations.
Redford, the Hollywood golden boy who became an Oscar-winning director, liberal activist and godfather for independent cinema under the name of one of his best-loved characters, died on September 16, 2025, at the age of 89.
Redford died “at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah, the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved,” publicist Cindi Berger said in a statement.
Gene Hackman
Gene Hackman was known for his powerful acting and strong characters. Over many decades, he delivered memorable performances that earned him awards and admiration. Oscar-winning actor Hackman, his wife, and their dog were found dead in their New Mexico home on February 26, 2025. His passing marked the end of an era in classic Hollywood cinema.
Ozzy Osbourne
Ozzy Osbourne was a legendary rock singer and one of the founders of heavy metal music. With his band Black Sabbath and later as a solo artist, he influenced music across the world. Ozzy died on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
His unique voice and bold personality made him unforgettable to fans.
Charlie Kirk
Charlie Kirk was an American political activist known for his strong opinions and public speeches. His death shocked many and sparked discussions about political tension and public safety in modern times.
Kirk, 31, a conservative activist and close ally of President Donald Trump who played an influential role in rallying young Republican voters, was shot and killed on September 10, 2025, at a Utah college event.
Vinze Zampella
Vince Zampella, one of the creators behind the best-selling video game franchise Call of Duty and the founder of Respawn Entertainment, died in a car crash while driving his Ferrari on a scenic road north of Los Angeles on December 21. He was 55.
Zampella was the former chief executive of video game developer Infinity Ward, the studio behind Call of Duty. The franchise is one of the most popular game titles on the planet and has sold more than half a billion game copies worldwide. The first-person shooter game debuted in 2003 as a World War II simulation, selling over 500 million copies globally, with subsequent versions diving into modern warfare.
Looking Back
The deaths of these global figures remind us that influence does not end with life. Leaders, artists, thinkers, and public voices leave behind ideas, work, and memories that continue to shape the world. As 2025 comes to a close, the world remembers them not just for how they died, but for how they lived and what they gave to humanity.
