A Year Of Farewell: Global Figures Who Died In 2025

By Nafisa Parween

In 2025, the world paused many times to say goodbye to some of the global figures whose lives impacted millions of people. Across countries and cultures, people mourned the loss of well-known figures who had shaped public life, art, politics, faith, and ideas. These were people whose work went beyond borders. Some led nations, some inspired millions through creativity, and some changed how the world thinks and speaks.

Here is a look at some of them:

Pope Francis

Pope Francis was one of the most recognised religious leaders in the world. As the head of the Catholic Church, he spoke often about kindness, forgiveness, and helping the poor. Unlike many before him, he chose a simple lifestyle and spoke openly about social issues, climate change, and peace. He died on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88, and his death was mourned by millions of followers across the world.

Francis, who suffered from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, was admitted to Gemelli Hospital on February 14, 2025, for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia. He spent 38 days there, the longest hospitalisation of his 12-year papacy.

Dharmendra

Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra was one of India's most loved film stars. He began acting in the 1960s and went on to become famous for his strong, charismatic roles in over 300 movies. People called him the "He-Man of Bollywood" because of his action roles, charm, and screen presence. His movies like Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, Chupke Chupke, and many others are remembered as classics.

Beyond acting, he also served as a Member of Parliament and inspired generations of actors in India. Dharmendra passed away in Mumbai at the age of 89 on November 24, 2025, after health issues. His death was widely mourned across the film industry and by fans all over the world.

Tomiichi Murayama

Tomiichi Murayama, former Prime Minister of Japan, was remembered for his honesty and courage. He was best known for expressing regret for Japan's actions during World War II, a move that helped improve relations with neighbouring countries. Many saw him as a leader who believed in peace, dialogue, and responsibility.

Murayama died at a hospital in his hometown, Oita, southwestern Japan, on October 17, 2025, at the age of 101, according to a statement by Mizuho Fukushima, the head of Japan's Social Democratic Party. As head of what was then known as the Japan Socialist Party, Murayama led a coalition government from June 1994 to January 1996.

Dick Cheney

Dick Cheney, former Vice President of the United States, was one of the most influential figures in modern American politics. He played a key role in shaping US foreign policy during a tense period in global history.