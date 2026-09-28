A Visit By US Congress Delegation Comes Amid Questions Over 'Future Trajectory of Ties'
The US House of Representatives delegation met Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and discussed defence industrial and technological cooperation.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The visit of a bipartisan delegation from the United States House of Representatives underscored the continuing engagement between India and the US with discussions focused on the "future trajectory of ties."
However, this visit comes at a time when there is considerable uncertainty over the relationship. The US is redrawing its relationship with China on one hand and Pakistan on the other, even as the threat of additional tariffs hangs over India.
This raises the question of whether this is a short-term strain in India-US ties or whether the core basis that once underscored the US' relationship with India as a bulwark against China is transforming.
Defence cooperation, however, is one area of bilateral ties that remains strong amid all this uncertainty. The delegation led by Representative Brian Mast, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, met Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Monday and discussed the evolving comprehensive strategic partnership with "special emphasis on defence industrial and technological cooperation," said the Defence Ministry.
The US is keen to boost its domestic industrial base and India, which is among the world's largest buyers of arms, is looking for technology and joint production.
But if defence ties are strengthening, they are also not completely immune from the greatest strain in ties: trade. Under Trump, tariffs and sanctions have become the preferred US tool for geopolitical pressure, with rivals and friends of the US alike facing tariff threats and hikes.
On Sunday, the House of Representatives delegation met with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. During this meeting, discussions included the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act (SRIA) of 2026, which gives the US President the authority to impose up to a 100 per cent tariff on buyers of Russian oil.
Mast, who headed the delegation to India, and most of his five member delegation supported the sanctions law, which passed by a bipartisan vote of 262 to 159 in the House of Representatives. Trump signed the bill into law on September 18, 2026.
In this backdrop, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that the bill had come up for discussion during the meeting between Misri and the US delegation. "Discussions covered the entire gamut of India–U.S. relations, including the recently enacted SRIA legislation ...," he said in a statement on X.
India's relationship with Russia has been energised due to its import of Russian oil. But the same issue that energised India-Russia ties has also become an area of tension between India and the US. US Congress members have continued to criticise India's purchase of Russian oil.
The new law comes at a particularly inopportune moment for India which has managed to stave off the uncertainty caused by the Iran conflict by increasing oil purchases from Russia to power its fast growing economy.
As a result of the sanctions law, Indian refiners are reportedly bracing for potential disruption of supply of Russian oil due to the threat of US sanctions but also because China is increasing its purchase of Russian oil. India's crude oil imports from Russia hit a high in June, with volumes reaching a record 2.6 million barrels per day.
The uncertainty over energy security is one that India can ill afford. For India, the second-largest oil importer after China, any disruption to oil imports immediately challenges the country's energy security.
Jaiswal has repeatedly underlined that "energy sourcing" is based on India's national interest. "We have said that meeting the energy requirements of our 1.4 billion people is an imperative that we have to follow. And we continue to buy energy from diversified sources,” Jaiswal said in a briefing on September 18.
While India has increased oil purchases from Venezuela—where the US took control of vast amounts of its oil following a military intervention in January 2026—the pressure from Washington on New Delhi's sourcing of Russian oil remains an area of strain in ties.
Analysts noted that the visit of the US delegation would have also been aimed at gauging the political temperature in India.
"There is a strategy in this visit and they would like to see what has happened after BRICS and the Russian sanction bill. Both came back-to-back," said Biswajit Dhar, a trade expert.
"MEA by saying it's our sovereign decision on oil and energy security is primarily giving a message that we will not be distancing ourselves from Russia."
The India US relationship has enjoyed bipartisan support in the US where many politicians have also criticised Trump for his foreign policy, including over his tariff policies against friendly countries.
Still under Trump in his second term, some of the foundation of that relationship has appeared shaky. The US has long viewed India as a bulwark against the rise of China even as ties with Pakistan dipped following the US Navy SEAL raid that killed Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, Pakistan, in 2011.
But Trump, as his latest meeting with Xi revealed, has sought to stabilise ties with China and reduce the adversarial nature of the relationship.
While the rivalries between the US and China are being managed and have not disappeared, this has led to questions over whether the deepening China-US relationship will impact India and whether Washington will continue to view New Delhi as a hedge against Beijing, at least under Trump.
During Xi's visit to the US, the two countries agreed to a "constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability based on respect, fairness, and reciprocity”, agreed to a $30 billion reciprocal tariff reduction and extend a trade truce, which expires in November, by two months. This has raised questions over whether Washington will upset a trade truce with China by imposing up to a 100 per cent tariff on Beijing for buying Russian oil.
The same calculation may not extend to India with analysts noting Trump could use it to put pressure on India on trade issues. Still the stabilisation of ties between the US and China has also given rise to commentary that this is a potential G-2 formulation, something Trump himself has articulated on previous occasions.
"The real losers in an informal U.S.-China G2 are America’s own friends, who will be compelled to hedge against U.S. unpredictability," said strategic thinker Brahma Chellaney on X.
"India sees a G2 framework as fundamentally incompatible with its vision of a genuinely multipolar Asia."
Still, the US remains India's most important relationship as the two countries collaborate on technology, creating a critical minerals supply chain through the Quadrilateral Security Forum, space cooperation and boosting defence manufacturing.
In June, the US announced a $230 million sale for a support package for India's M777A2 ultra-light howitzers at an estimated cost of $482.2 million and separately AH-64E Apache support services for an estimated $198.2 million.
The two countries are also negotiating a trade deal but its finalisation has been held up by the uncertainty of whether India's competitor for the US market would get lower tariffs.
"This trade tension is not going to go away in a hurry. Trump is desperate to bring down the trade deficit and force India to buy from the US. He is going to keep bombarding us with all kinds of demands and threatening us with all kinds of tariffs As a result, there will be a trust deficit," said Dhar.