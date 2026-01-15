ETV Bharat / international

A Trade Deal And A Strategic Bet: What’s At Stake In The EU Leaders’ Visit

New Delhi: The visit of European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to India later this month marks one of the most politically significant moments in India–European Union (EU) relations in over two decades.

Their participation as chief guests at the Republic Day celebrations is not merely ceremonial but reflects a deepening strategic convergence between New Delhi and Brussels at a time when both sides are preparing to conclude a long-awaited free trade agreement that could reshape their economic and geopolitical engagement.

According to statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday, the visiting leaders will also co-chair the 16th India-EU Summit on January 27. The Ministry stated that President Costa and President von der Leyen will meet President Draupadi Murmu, and hold restricted and delegation level talks with Prime Minister Modi.

“An India-EU Business Forum is also expected to be organised on the sidelines of the India-EU Summit,” the statement further reads. “India and European Union are strategic partners since 2004. The 15th India-EU Summit was held virtually on July 15, 2020. Bilateral ties have expanded and deepened across a wide range of areas, particularly following the historic visit of EU College of Commissioners to India in February 2025. Participation of EU leaders as chief guests at the 77th Republic Day and the 16th India-EU Summit will further deepen the India-EU Strategic Partnership and advance collaboration in priority areas of mutual interest.”

The visit of the two leaders comes as India and the EU are in the final stretch of negotiations for a long-pending free trade agreement (FTA). Though there has been no official confirmation from the Indian side as yet, the Euractiv news website reported that von der Leyen told Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) in a meeting behind closed doors on Wednesday that the EU is set to sign an FTA with India this month that excludes agriculture.

The report, citing sources inside the room, stated that von der Leyen said during a meeting with her centre-right European People’s Party (EPP) Group that the deal would be a “massive signal” for EU trade relations, despite the carve-out, adding that it had been “clear from the very beginning” that agriculture would not be included in the final package.

In October last year, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal had stated that the talks are in their final stages and “very well” advanced, with remaining issues being addressed. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s visit to Brussels on January 8-9 this year focused on expediting the deal, signalling strong political intent from both sides to conclude the pact soon.

Discussions in Brussels also covered safeguards for farmers and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), underlining efforts to balance liberalisation with domestic protections. Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during his visit to India earlier this week, publicly floated the possibility of signing the FTA by late January 2026, coinciding with the India-EU summit and when the EU leaders attend India’s Republic Day parade.

If concluded, this pact would become one of the largest and most consequential trade agreements in the world, covering nearly 1.9 billion people and a combined GDP exceeding $22 trillion. India and the EU began formal talks on a comprehensive FTA more than a decade ago. After initial rounds in the late 2000s and early 2010s, negotiations slowed significantly due to disagreements over market access, regulatory standards and other sensitive sectors. Talks were formally revitalised in June 2022 and have since progressed through multiple negotiation rounds covering market access, services, rules of origin, regulatory cooperation and non-tariff barriers.

The EU consistently ranks as India’s largest trading partner for goods and services. Indian exporters would gain preferential access to a market of over 450 million consumers with high purchasing power. European companies would benefit from India’s growing markets in services, technology, and manufacturing.