'A Terrorist Country Is Asking Me That Question: Jaishankar Shuts Down Pakistani Journalist At UN
On Thursday, an Indian journalist had asked Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as he entered the UN building, 'When will you stop harbouring terrorists?'
By PTI
Published : September 26, 2026 at 1:08 AM IST|
Updated : September 26, 2026 at 1:14 AM IST
United Nations: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday sharply responded to a Pakistani journalist who asked him a question related to terrorism. "A terrorist country is asking me that question. Come on,” Jaishankar said in a strong response to the question by the Pakistani journalist here.
Jaishankar and Liberia’s Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti delivered remarks to the press at the UN headquarters on the Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers.
After their remarks, the Pakistani journalist stood up and shouted a question to Jaishankar, “When will your government stop sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan?”
Unlike EAM Jaishankar, who could give a withering answer, an embarrassed Sharif dicked the query and left iun a hurry. In a video circulating on social media, Sharif was seen arriving at the UN headquarters, as reporter began questioning him. Sharif offered no response. The issue was raised again when he left the UN premises. Reporter asked, “When will you prosecute Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed?” Sharif once again declined to answer, walking past the journalists without addressing the question.
India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Harish Parvathaneni, told the Pakistani journalist, “You have heard your reply. You have heard your response, loud and clear.”
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