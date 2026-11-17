ETV Bharat / international

A Technical Issue At JPMorgan Chase Triggers Online Banking Delays For Major US Banks

An ATM machine displays a "not working" screen at a Chase bank in Irving, Texas, Monday ( AP )

New York: Thousands of customers reported difficulty accessing online accounts at several major U.S. banks and the money transfer service Zelle on Monday after a technical issue at JPMorgan Chase caused ripple effects throughout the financial system.

However, Chase said Monday that the technical problems were not the result of a cyberattack, and that it was working to bring banking services back online by the end of the day Monday.

"JPMorgan Chase has experienced a temporary issue related to a software bug in an on-premise hardware system — it is not cyber-related," said Joe Evangelisti, spokesman for the bank. The disruption comes days after technology troubles affected other parts of the U.S. economy: A major Microsoft outage on Thursday impacted services including Outlook, Teams and AI assistant Copilot. An outage affecting the nation's air traffic control system Friday grounded all U.S. flights for several hours and disrupted air travel across the country over the weekend. On Monday, United Airlines said that it had resolved an internal system outage that delayed departing flights, In the same statement, Evangelisti said that this was a Chase-only issue.