ETV Bharat / international

Over 60 Dead, Including 13 Children, In Strike On Sudan Hospital: WHO

Displaced Sudanese wait to receive humanitarian aid at the Abu al-Naga displacement camp in the Gedaref State, some 420km east of the capital Khartoum on February 6, 2026. ( AFP )

Cairo: At least 64 people were killed, including at least 13 children, in a strike on a hospital in Sudan's Darfur region, the World Health Organisation said Saturday.

The strike on the Al Daein Teaching Hospital in East Darfur on Friday also injured at least 89 others and rendered the hospital non-functional, Tedros Ghebreyesus, the head of the WHO, said on X. Sudan slid into chaos in April 2023 when a power struggle between the military and the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group, exploded into war throughout the country.

The RSF has blamed the military for the strike on the hospital. The army has denied the attack, but two military officials said the strike was targeting a nearby police station. They spoke on the condition of anonymity as they were not allowed to discuss the matter openly. The devastating war has killed more than 40,000 people, according to U.N. figures, but aid groups say that is an undercount and the true number could be many times higher.