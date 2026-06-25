A Small Visa Step, A Big Diplomatic Signal For India-Bangladesh Relations
India’s decision to resume tourist visas signals a diplomatic thaw and a renewed focus on strategic pragmatism in relations with Bangladesh.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
New Delhi: Nearly two years after political upheaval in Bangladesh disrupted one of South Asia’s busiest people-to-people corridors, India’s decision to resume issuing tourist visas for Bangladeshi citizens signals an important step towards restoring normalcy in bilateral relations.
Newly-appointed Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi announced the decision at the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) at Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka on Thursday.
“I am very happy to be able to announce the launch of general travel visas again,” Trivedi told journalists. “Visa applications can be submitted starting June 28. Urgent medical visas will continue to be provided for humanitarian reasons.”
According to a report in the Daily Star news website, visas will initially be issued through five centres – Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chittagong, Sylhet and Khulna – with operations expected to expand further in the future. “We hope that this will further strengthen the people-to-people ties between our two sovereign nations,” the report quoted Trivedi as saying.
Earlier in the day, Trivedi presented his credentials to Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban in Dhaka. “The High Commissioner conveyed greetings on behalf of the Government of India and the people of India, and reaffirmed India’s commitment to further strengthening the multifaceted India-Bangladesh partnership, aimed at the mutual welfare of the peoples of these two sovereign nations,” the Indian High Commission in Dhaka posted on its X handle.
The announcement by Trivedi suggests that New Delhi is increasingly prepared to move beyond the uncertainties of Bangladesh’s political transition and refocus on the strategic imperatives that continue to bind the two neighbours together.
More than a consular measure, the reopening of tourist travel reflects an effort to rebuild trust, revive societal connections and preserve the momentum of a relationship that remains central to India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and regional connectivity ambitions.
In April this year, two months after the new Bangladesh government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman assumed power, Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, during a visit to New Delhi, had urged the Indian government to normalise visa issuance to Bangladeshi nationals.
The suspension of tourist visas had become one of the most visible symbols of the strain in bilateral relations after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina as Prime Minister in August 2024 and the subsequent political changes in Bangladesh. Although medical visas and certain other categories continued to be issued, the halt in tourist visas affected ordinary citizens more than governments, reducing one of the most important channels of people-to-people contact between the two neighbours.
The decision to resume tourist visas therefore represents an important confidence-building measure aimed at restoring normalcy in one of South Asia’s closest and most interconnected bilateral relationships. The move indicates that India has decided to pragmatically engage with the post-2024 political dispensation in Bangladesh rather than allow bilateral ties to remain hostage to domestic political developments.
New Delhi’s immediate concern after the political transition was stability in Bangladesh and the safety of minority communities, particularly Hindus. Over time, however, both countries have recognised that geography, economics and security imperatives require sustained engagement irrespective of political changes.
Resuming tourist visas sends a message that official channels of communication have stabilised and that both sides are seeking to rebuild trust. Perhaps the biggest impact will be on people-to-people relations. Before the suspension, Bangladesh was consistently among the largest recipients of Indian visas globally. Hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshis travelled to India annually for tourism, shopping, education, family visits and religious purposes.
Cities such as Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad had become major destinations for Bangladeshi visitors. The interruption of tourist visas disrupted family connections and cultural exchanges that had developed over decades. The resumption of visas restores one of the strongest foundations of the bilateral relationship: societal connectivity.
Prabir De, Professor at the New Delhi-based Research and Information System for Developing Nations (RIS) think tank and an expert on the economy and politics of Bangladesh, described India’s decision to resume issuing tourist visas to Bangladeshi citizens as a “brilliant move”.
“This will strengthen the ‘sonali adhyay’ (golden chapter) of India-Bangladesh relations,” De told ETV Bharat. “This will boost people-to-people contacts and also help in India-Bangladesh cooperation in the health sector.”
The decision also has significant economic implications. Bangladeshi tourists contribute substantially to local economies in Indian border states and metropolitan centres through spending on hotels, retail, transport and healthcare services. West Bengal, in particular, benefits from Bangladeshi visitors, many of whom travel for shopping and leisure. Airlines operating between the two countries are also likely to benefit from increased passenger traffic.
For Bangladesh, easier travel access supports business networks and strengthens commercial interactions between the two economies. Although medical visas continued to be issued during the suspension period, the broader visa restrictions complicated travel planning for accompanying family members and discouraged non-medical visits.
India remains one of the preferred destinations for Bangladeshi patients because of proximity, affordability and the availability of specialised treatment facilities. Similarly, Indian universities attract a growing number of Bangladeshi students.
The reopening of tourist visas contributes to rebuilding the broader ecosystem of educational and healthcare exchanges that underpin bilateral goodwill. From India’s perspective, stronger engagement with Bangladesh remains central to its eastern neighbourhood strategy.
Bangladesh is India’s largest trading partner in South Asia and occupies a pivotal geographic position linking mainland India with the northeastern states. Connectivity initiatives involving road, rail, inland waterways and coastal shipping depend heavily on stable India-Bangladesh relations.
The visa decision can therefore be viewed as part of a wider effort by New Delhi to prevent political differences from undermining long-term strategic cooperation. The move also has geopolitical implications. Since the political transition in Bangladesh, concerns have periodically surfaced in India regarding the possibility of Dhaka diversifying its external partnerships in ways that could reduce India’s traditional influence.
Reopening tourist visas is a relatively low-cost but high-visibility gesture that helps reinforce goodwill among ordinary Bangladeshis and demonstrates India’s willingness to maintain open channels of engagement. Soft power and societal ties have historically been among India’s strongest assets in Bangladesh, and restoring visa services strengthens those advantages.
The decision also reflects a broader principle in Indian foreign policy: that neighbourhood relationships cannot be suspended indefinitely because of domestic political transitions. By resuming tourist visas, India is signalling that it seeks stable, long-term state-to-state relations with Bangladesh regardless of changes in government. Such an approach enhances predictability in regional diplomacy and reinforces India’s image as a responsible regional stakeholder.
According to Bangladesh-based journalist Saifur Rahman Tapan, this decision on the part of New Delhi reflects a good sign in India-Bangladesh relations, particularly in the light of recent tensions between the two South Asian neighbours like border push-ins.
“Also, the move comes after our Prime Minister (Rahman) chose China as the destination of his first official visit abroad after assuming office,” Tapan told ETV Bharat over phone from Dhaka. He said that resumption of issuance of tourist visas will leave a good impact on the mind of the public of Bangladesh.
“India is our nearest neighbour,” Tapan explained. “Bangladesh can’t do many things without India’s help. Bangladeshi people badly need easy access to India. Resumption of tourist visa issuance is a great issue for our people.” The resumption of tourist visas does not mean that all bilateral differences have disappeared. Issues relating to border management, minority security concerns, trade imbalances and political perceptions continue to require careful handling.
However, reopening tourist travel removes one of the most visible irritants in the relationship and creates political space for broader diplomatic engagement.
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