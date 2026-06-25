ETV Bharat / international

A Small Visa Step, A Big Diplomatic Signal For India-Bangladesh Relations

New Delhi: Nearly two years after political upheaval in Bangladesh disrupted one of South Asia’s busiest people-to-people corridors, India’s decision to resume issuing tourist visas for Bangladeshi citizens signals an important step towards restoring normalcy in bilateral relations.

Newly-appointed Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi announced the decision at the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) at Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka on Thursday.

“I am very happy to be able to announce the launch of general travel visas again,” Trivedi told journalists. “Visa applications can be submitted starting June 28. Urgent medical visas will continue to be provided for humanitarian reasons.”

According to a report in the Daily Star news website, visas will initially be issued through five centres – Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chittagong, Sylhet and Khulna – with operations expected to expand further in the future. “We hope that this will further strengthen the people-to-people ties between our two sovereign nations,” the report quoted Trivedi as saying.

Earlier in the day, Trivedi presented his credentials to Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban in Dhaka. “The High Commissioner conveyed greetings on behalf of the Government of India and the people of India, and reaffirmed India’s commitment to further strengthening the multifaceted India-Bangladesh partnership, aimed at the mutual welfare of the peoples of these two sovereign nations,” the Indian High Commission in Dhaka posted on its X handle.

The announcement by Trivedi suggests that New Delhi is increasingly prepared to move beyond the uncertainties of Bangladesh’s political transition and refocus on the strategic imperatives that continue to bind the two neighbours together.

More than a consular measure, the reopening of tourist travel reflects an effort to rebuild trust, revive societal connections and preserve the momentum of a relationship that remains central to India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and regional connectivity ambitions.

High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi presents his credentials to President of Bangladesh Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Thursday, June 25, 2026. (IANS)

In April this year, two months after the new Bangladesh government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman assumed power, Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, during a visit to New Delhi, had urged the Indian government to normalise visa issuance to Bangladeshi nationals.

The suspension of tourist visas had become one of the most visible symbols of the strain in bilateral relations after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina as Prime Minister in August 2024 and the subsequent political changes in Bangladesh. Although medical visas and certain other categories continued to be issued, the halt in tourist visas affected ordinary citizens more than governments, reducing one of the most important channels of people-to-people contact between the two neighbours.

The decision to resume tourist visas therefore represents an important confidence-building measure aimed at restoring normalcy in one of South Asia’s closest and most interconnected bilateral relationships. The move indicates that India has decided to pragmatically engage with the post-2024 political dispensation in Bangladesh rather than allow bilateral ties to remain hostage to domestic political developments.

New Delhi’s immediate concern after the political transition was stability in Bangladesh and the safety of minority communities, particularly Hindus. Over time, however, both countries have recognised that geography, economics and security imperatives require sustained engagement irrespective of political changes.

Resuming tourist visas sends a message that official channels of communication have stabilised and that both sides are seeking to rebuild trust. Perhaps the biggest impact will be on people-to-people relations. Before the suspension, Bangladesh was consistently among the largest recipients of Indian visas globally. Hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshis travelled to India annually for tourism, shopping, education, family visits and religious purposes.

Cities such as Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad had become major destinations for Bangladeshi visitors. The interruption of tourist visas disrupted family connections and cultural exchanges that had developed over decades. The resumption of visas restores one of the strongest foundations of the bilateral relationship: societal connectivity.