ETV Bharat / international

A Single Juror May Prevent Verdict In Lindsay Clancy Trial As Deliberations Resume

Lindsay Clancy looks at jurors as Judge Sullivan asks them to start deliberations for a sixth day during her murder trial on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026, in Plymouth, Mass. ( AP )

Plymouth: A deadlocked jury returns Friday for the seventh day of deliberations in the Lindsay Clancy trial, a day after the jury's foreperson told the judge a single juror won't follow the court's instructions about reasonable doubt.

The extraordinary disclosure made Thursday in the form of a note delivered to the judge offered the clearest glimpse yet of what may be keeping jurors from reaching a verdict on whether the Massachusetts mother is criminally responsible for killing her three children.

The jury has twice told Judge William Sullivan that it is unable to agree on a verdict. On Thursday, Sullivan brought in each juror individually and questioned them in private. The judge then reread his instructions on reasonable doubt before sending them back to continue deliberating.

Clancy's lawyer, Kevin Reddington, then asked Sullivan to dismiss the juror from the case, arguing the person had refused to follow the judge's instructions. Prosecutors objected, and Sullivan declined to remove the juror.

"I don't feel it is proper for me to side with one side or the other of the deliberations," the judge said. "I don't feel it's appropriate for me to say, 'I agree with one juror or the 11.' I have asked if they are able to follow my instructions. They swore earlier that they could."

At one point and for the first time in the trial, Clancy was brought to join a sidebar conversation with the judge. Paralyzed from the waist down after her suicide attempt, Clancy uses a wheelchair, which Reddington pushed to the front of the courtroom.