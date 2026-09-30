ETV Bharat / international

A Russian Long-Range Bomber Crashes During Training, Killing 6 Crew Members

Moscow: A Russian nuclear-capable strategic bomber crashed Tuesday on a training mission in the country's far east, killing six members of its crew, the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement that the Tu-95 bomber went down in an unpopulated area in the Amur region, adding that one crewmember survived the crash and was hospitalized with injuries.

The statement said that the bomber wasn't carrying weapons. A team of investigators has flown to the area to determine the cause of the crash, the ministry said.

The regional administration said in a statement that the plane crashed near the village of Krasnoyarovo on the Zeya River near the border with China. It said the pilots “did all they could to steer the plane away from residential buildings.”