ETV Bharat / international

A Russian Long-Range Bomber Crashes During Training, Killing 6 Crew Members

The Defence Ministry said that a Tu-95 bomber went down in an unpopulated area in the Amur region, adding that one crew member survived crash.

FILE - North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft positively identified and intercepted a Russian Tu-95 military aircraft over the Bering Sea off Alaska's western coast on July 22, 2025.
FILE - North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft positively identified and intercepted a Russian Tu-95 military aircraft over the Bering Sea off Alaska's western coast on July 22, 2025. (AP)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : September 30, 2026 at 7:31 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Moscow: A Russian nuclear-capable strategic bomber crashed Tuesday on a training mission in the country's far east, killing six members of its crew, the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement that the Tu-95 bomber went down in an unpopulated area in the Amur region, adding that one crewmember survived the crash and was hospitalized with injuries.

The statement said that the bomber wasn't carrying weapons. A team of investigators has flown to the area to determine the cause of the crash, the ministry said.

The regional administration said in a statement that the plane crashed near the village of Krasnoyarovo on the Zeya River near the border with China. It said the pilots “did all they could to steer the plane away from residential buildings.”

The Tu-95 is a nuclear-capable four-engine turboprop strategic bomber that has been in service since the Cold War times. The Russian military has widely used the big warplane to launch conventionally-armed cruise missiles at Ukraine throughout the more than 4 1/2-year conflict.

Some of the Tu-95s of the Russian air force were destroyed or damaged during Ukraine's “Spiderweb" operation in June 2025 when it used drones covertly launched from trucks to hit several air bases hosting long-range bombers across Russia.

Also Read:

  1. What To Know About The Suspected Bomb Plot Against A US-Run Air Base In England Used In The Iran War
  2. Russia Backs India's Candidature For UNSC Permanent Seat

TAGGED:

RUSSIAN LONG RANGE BOMBER CRASH
RUSSIA NUCLEAR CAPABLE BOMBER CRASH
TU95 BOMBER CRASH
RUSSIA MILITARY CRASH

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.