ETV Bharat / international

A Rock Formation Collapse In Turkey's Touristic Cappadocia Region Kills At Least 2

Ankara: Parts of a large volcanic rock formation crashed down in Turkey’s popular tourism destination of Cappadocia on Thursday, killing at least two people and injuring five others, officials said.

A section of the rock formation — known as a fairy chimney — tumbled in Cappadocia’s Goreme region, prompting authorities to deploy medical and rescue teams.

Gov. Huseyin Kok said recent heavy rains likely caused the collapse, which occurred near a parking lot at an entrance to the site. He said rescue teams were continuing to search for other people who may be trapped under the debris.

There was no immediate information on the nationalities of the dead. Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said an investigation was launched into the incident, in which five people were also injured.