ETV Bharat / international

At Least 21 Killed In A Road Crash Involving Multiple Vehicles In South Africa

Cape Town: A road crash involving multiple vehicles in South Africa has killed at least 21 people, the national traffic agency and local authorities said Monday.

The crash involving two minibus taxis and another vehicle happened in the Western Cape Province between the towns of Prince Albert and Leeu-Gamka, around 380 kilometres east of Cape Town, the Road Traffic Management Corporation said in a post on X.