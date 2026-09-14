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At Least 21 Killed In A Road Crash Involving Multiple Vehicles In South Africa

The crash on the N1 highway took place around 11.30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Muneera Allie, spokesperson for Western Cape Mobility.

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By AP (Associated Press)

Published : September 14, 2026 at 2:09 PM IST

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Cape Town: A road crash involving multiple vehicles in South Africa has killed at least 21 people, the national traffic agency and local authorities said Monday.

The crash involving two minibus taxis and another vehicle happened in the Western Cape Province between the towns of Prince Albert and Leeu-Gamka, around 380 kilometres east of Cape Town, the Road Traffic Management Corporation said in a post on X.

The crash on the N1 highway took place around 11.30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Muneera Allie, spokesperson for Western Cape Mobility, which is the provincial transport department. That department said that several other people were seriously injured.

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SOUTH AFRICA ROAD CRASH
ROAD CRASH IN SOUTH AFRICA

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