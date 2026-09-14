At Least 21 Killed In A Road Crash Involving Multiple Vehicles In South Africa
The crash on the N1 highway took place around 11.30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Muneera Allie, spokesperson for Western Cape Mobility.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 2:09 PM IST
Cape Town: A road crash involving multiple vehicles in South Africa has killed at least 21 people, the national traffic agency and local authorities said Monday.
The crash involving two minibus taxis and another vehicle happened in the Western Cape Province between the towns of Prince Albert and Leeu-Gamka, around 380 kilometres east of Cape Town, the Road Traffic Management Corporation said in a post on X.
Crash on N1 between Leeu Gamka and Prins Albert in the Western Cape.— Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) (@TrafficRTMC) September 14, 2026
The crash involved two (2) Toyota Quantum taxis and one Suzuki Brezza SUV, resulting in a multiple-vehicle crash.
According to the information (21) persons sustained fatal injuries. pic.twitter.com/yKOiN833Nr
The crash on the N1 highway took place around 11.30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Muneera Allie, spokesperson for Western Cape Mobility, which is the provincial transport department. That department said that several other people were seriously injured.
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