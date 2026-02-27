ETV Bharat / international

A Pakistani Man Is On Trial Over A Plot To Kill A US Politician, Possibly Trump

FILE - This image provided by the Justice Department, contained in the complaint supporting the arrest warrant, shows Asif Merchant. FILE - This image provided by the Justice Department, contained in the complaint supporting the arrest warrant, shows Asif Merchant. ( AP )

New York: A Pakistani man went on trial this week on charges of trying to orchestrate the killing of a U.S. politician, potentially President Donald Trump as he campaigned in 2024. Asif Merchant, 47, has pleaded not guilty to attempted terrorism and other federal charges. As his trial opened Wednesday in New York, prosecutors said he met with and paid $5,000 to supposed hit men who actually were undercover FBI agents.

Using objects on a hotel napkin to illustrate, Merchant roughed out in June 2024 a scenario for shooting a political figure at a rally, then staging a protest as a distraction for the killer to get away, according to an intermediary's testimony and a video played in court Wednesday.

“I was shocked,” the intermediary, Nadeem Ali, told the anonymous jury in a Brooklyn federal court. In conversations over two days, Merchant asked him to line up hit men, Ali testified as prosecutors played recordings that he surreptitiously made for the FBI.

Merchant, who eventually met the supposed hit men and gave them $5,000 as an initial payment, was arrested before he gave them a name to target, but he told Ali it would be “someone who was hurting Pakistan and the Muslim world,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nina Gupta said in an opening statement.

Prosecutors said in a court filing last month that there were searches for Trump rally locations on Merchant's laptop. The government hasn't said how many other potential targets he allegedly considered.

The purported plot was hatched weeks before an unrelated July 13, 2024, attempt to assassinate Trump on the campaign trail in Butler, Pennsylvania. Officials later said they had been tracking a threat on Trump's life from Iran, but there was no link to the Butler shooter, a Pennsylvania man who was killed by a Secret Service sniper. Tehran called the threat allegation “unsubstantiated and malicious.”