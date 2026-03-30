ETV Bharat / international

One Month Of US-Israel-Iran War: Human, Economic And Environmental Costs Escalate

Rescuers and local residents try to save the wounded from debris at an attacked girls' elementary school in Minab, Iran's southern province of Hormozgan, on February 28, 2026. ( File Photo/IANS )

US President Donald Trump had expected Iran to fall quickly after America and Israel assassinated its Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a joint attack on February 28.

Four weeks and over 3,000 deaths later, the war is far from over. Iran continues to retaliate, targeting its Gulf neighbours with missiles and drones, while the US and Israel carry out daily strikes on Tehran. At the same time, the global energy sector is in a state of severe crisis due to Iran's tightening control over the Strait of Hormuz.

The ongoing conflict has mounting human, economic and environmental costs being reported across the region. Here is an overview of it:

Heavy Human Toll Across Regions

As of March 30, 2026, the war has caused widespread casualties and displacement. According to Iran's Ministry of Health, as cited by state media, the death toll from US-Israeli attacks has reached 1,937, with at least 24,800 people injured. Among those killed are 240 women.

A major tragedy was reported in Minab, southern Iran, where missiles struck the "Shajareh Tayyebeh" (The Good Tree) girls' elementary school on February 28, 2026. One account stated that 168 children were killed in the attack. However, Iranian authorities placed the final death toll from the incident at 165 people, most of them girls aged between 7 and 12, with at least 95 others injured.

Lebanon has recorded 1,094 deaths and 3,119 injuries amid the conflict. In Israel, 19 people have been killed and 5,226 injured due to Iranian attacks. The United States has reported 13 personnel killed and around 200 injured. In the Gulf states, 25 people have lost their lives.

The humanitarian crisis continues to deepen, with the United Nations refugee agency estimating that up to 3.2 million people have been displaced in Iran.

In addition, more than 85,000 civilian properties, including homes, schools and medical centres, have been damaged since the start of the offensive, according to Iran’s Red Crescent Society.

Economic Costs Run Into Tens of Billions

The financial impact of the war has been significant and continues to rise. The first 100 hours of "Operation Epic Fury" alone are estimated to have cost $3.7 billion, or roughly $891 million per day, with much of the spending reportedly not budgeted for, according to the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

Iranian strikes on US military bases in the Middle East have caused approximately $800 million in damage.

Overall, the ongoing US-led military campaign against Iran, now in its fourth week, has already cost American taxpayers between $25 billion and $30 billion in direct military expenditure.

Energy infrastructure across the region has also been severely impacted. The International Energy Agency has reported that at least 40 energy assets across nine countries have been either "severely" or "very severely" damaged.