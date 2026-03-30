One Month Of US-Israel-Iran War: Human, Economic And Environmental Costs Escalate
The US-Israel war with Iran has led to thousands of deaths, widespread displacement, massive financial losses, and severe environmental and regional consequences.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST
US President Donald Trump had expected Iran to fall quickly after America and Israel assassinated its Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a joint attack on February 28.
Four weeks and over 3,000 deaths later, the war is far from over. Iran continues to retaliate, targeting its Gulf neighbours with missiles and drones, while the US and Israel carry out daily strikes on Tehran. At the same time, the global energy sector is in a state of severe crisis due to Iran's tightening control over the Strait of Hormuz.
The ongoing conflict has mounting human, economic and environmental costs being reported across the region. Here is an overview of it:
Heavy Human Toll Across Regions
As of March 30, 2026, the war has caused widespread casualties and displacement. According to Iran's Ministry of Health, as cited by state media, the death toll from US-Israeli attacks has reached 1,937, with at least 24,800 people injured. Among those killed are 240 women.
A major tragedy was reported in Minab, southern Iran, where missiles struck the "Shajareh Tayyebeh" (The Good Tree) girls' elementary school on February 28, 2026. One account stated that 168 children were killed in the attack. However, Iranian authorities placed the final death toll from the incident at 165 people, most of them girls aged between 7 and 12, with at least 95 others injured.
Lebanon has recorded 1,094 deaths and 3,119 injuries amid the conflict. In Israel, 19 people have been killed and 5,226 injured due to Iranian attacks. The United States has reported 13 personnel killed and around 200 injured. In the Gulf states, 25 people have lost their lives.
The humanitarian crisis continues to deepen, with the United Nations refugee agency estimating that up to 3.2 million people have been displaced in Iran.
In addition, more than 85,000 civilian properties, including homes, schools and medical centres, have been damaged since the start of the offensive, according to Iran’s Red Crescent Society.
Economic Costs Run Into Tens of Billions
The financial impact of the war has been significant and continues to rise. The first 100 hours of "Operation Epic Fury" alone are estimated to have cost $3.7 billion, or roughly $891 million per day, with much of the spending reportedly not budgeted for, according to the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.
Iranian strikes on US military bases in the Middle East have caused approximately $800 million in damage.
Overall, the ongoing US-led military campaign against Iran, now in its fourth week, has already cost American taxpayers between $25 billion and $30 billion in direct military expenditure.
Energy infrastructure across the region has also been severely impacted. The International Energy Agency has reported that at least 40 energy assets across nine countries have been either "severely" or "very severely" damaged.
Additionally, around 30-40 per cent of Gulf refining capacity has been damaged or destroyed due to Iranian retaliatory strikes, resulting in a global oil supply shortfall of around 11 million barrels per day.
According to Rystad Energy, the cost of repairing and restoring damaged energy infrastructure could reach $25 billion or more.
Global oil markets have already reacted, with Brent crude prices rising above $100 per barrel, up from around $65 before tensions escalated.
Tourism And Aviation Sectors Hit Hard
The conflict has also significantly hit the travel and tourism sector.
The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) estimates that the region is losing approximately $600 million per day in international visitor spending due to disruptions in air travel, declining traveller confidence and reduced regional connectivity. Within the first 20 days of the war, tourism revenue losses had already exceeded $12 billion.
Air travel disruptions were immediate, with more than 3,400 flights cancelled across the region in the first 24 hours, followed by continued delays and cancellations.
In Dubai alone, more than 80,000 hotel reservations were cancelled in the first week, forcing hotels across the region to offer steep discounts to maintain occupancy.
Pre-conflict projections had estimated that the Middle East would generate approximately $207 billion in international visitor spending in 2026. Additionally, WTTC had forecast €178 billion in international visitor spending across the region this year. Both projections are now under serious risk due to the ongoing conflict.
Oxford Economics has warned that if the conflict continues, international tourist arrivals could decline by 27 per cent, translating into a loss of 38 million visitors and potential revenue losses of up to $56 billion.
Environmental Damage Raises Alarm
Beyond the immediate human and economic impacts, the war has also caused significant environmental damage. In the first 14 days of the conflict, more than 5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO₂e) emissions were generated.
A breakdown of emissions sources shows:
- 2.4 million tonnes CO₂e from the destruction of homes and infrastructure
- 1.88 million tonnes CO₂e from the burning and destruction of oil
- 529,000 tonnes CO₂e from fuel use in military operations
- 172,000 tonnes CO₂e from military equipment losses
- 55,000 tonnes CO₂e from missiles and drones
As the war enters its second month, the scale of devastation continues to grow, not only in terms of lives lost but also in economic disruption and environmental damage, with long-term consequences likely to extend far beyond the region.
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