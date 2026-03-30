ETV Bharat / international

A Month Of Flip-Flops In US President Donald Trump’s Iran War Approach

President Donald Trump waves, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, March 20, 2026, in Washington. ( AP )

Washington: One month into the US-Israel-Iran conflict, President Donald Trump’s shifting stance—from threats of annihilation and regime change to claims of victory, troop hesitance, and openness to talks—highlights an inconsistent and often contradictory US posture amid ongoing hostilities. Here are some major instances.

February 28, 2026—In one of the earlier strong statements, Trump said the US is going to “destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground”. “It will be totally again obliterated. We’re going to annihilate their navy. The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties. That often happens in war. But we’re doing this not for now. We’re doing this for the future. And it is a noble mission,” he said.

“To the members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, the armed forces and all of the police, I say tonight that you must lay down your weapons... Or in the alternative, face certain death. To the great proud people of Iran, I say tonight that the hour of your freedom is at hand. Stay sheltered. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take,” he added.

March 1–In a Fox News interview, the US President said that the joint US-Israeli operation had killed 48 Iranian leaders.

Between March 2 and March 7, 2026, the US President said he would not rule out boots on the ground in Iran if the situation demands it. In an interview with the New York Post, he said he was keeping all military options open following the launch.

Trump also states that attacks on Iran will persist until all US objectives are met. The President said he intended to play a direct role in selecting Iran’s next leader, explicitly calling Mojtaba an “unacceptable” choice.

He also demanded an “unconditional surrender” from Iran, stating that there would be no deal without it.

On March 9, the US President said that the war could be over “pretty quickly”, adding he was “not happy” with Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. The next day, he claimed the war was pretty much complete. Referring to Iran, Trump said, “They have no navy, no communications, no airforce. They have shot everything they have. They better not try anything cute, or it's going to be the end of that country.”

On March 11, the Republican leader, Trump, declared that the US-Israel “won” the Iran war but stated that the US will stay in the fight to finish the job. “You never like to say too early you won. We won,” he told a campaign-style rally in Hebron, Kentucky. “In the first hour it was over,” he added.

March 12—The US President said stopping the “evil empire” in Iran was of greater importance to him than oil prices, which have been ruling high since the US and Israel launched a war on Iran on February 28. Iranian attacks on ships and oil infrastructure in West Asia had pushed crude prices above $100 a barrel.

Between March 13 and March 18, Trump boasted about US-Israel forces’ success, saying it was a “great honour” to be responsible for killing Iran’s leadership. He also called deceased Iranian leaders “deranged scumbags.”