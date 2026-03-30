A Month Of Flip-Flops In US President Donald Trump’s Iran War Approach
Trump’s shifting stance during the US-Israel-Iran conflict reveals inconsistency, as it oscillated between aggressive threats, claims of victory, troop hesitance, and openness to negotiations.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 6:52 PM IST
Washington: One month into the US-Israel-Iran conflict, President Donald Trump’s shifting stance—from threats of annihilation and regime change to claims of victory, troop hesitance, and openness to talks—highlights an inconsistent and often contradictory US posture amid ongoing hostilities. Here are some major instances.
February 28, 2026—In one of the earlier strong statements, Trump said the US is going to “destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground”. “It will be totally again obliterated. We’re going to annihilate their navy. The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties. That often happens in war. But we’re doing this not for now. We’re doing this for the future. And it is a noble mission,” he said.
“To the members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, the armed forces and all of the police, I say tonight that you must lay down your weapons... Or in the alternative, face certain death. To the great proud people of Iran, I say tonight that the hour of your freedom is at hand. Stay sheltered. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take,” he added.
March 1–In a Fox News interview, the US President said that the joint US-Israeli operation had killed 48 Iranian leaders.
Between March 2 and March 7, 2026, the US President said he would not rule out boots on the ground in Iran if the situation demands it. In an interview with the New York Post, he said he was keeping all military options open following the launch.
Trump also states that attacks on Iran will persist until all US objectives are met. The President said he intended to play a direct role in selecting Iran’s next leader, explicitly calling Mojtaba an “unacceptable” choice.
He also demanded an “unconditional surrender” from Iran, stating that there would be no deal without it.
On March 9, the US President said that the war could be over “pretty quickly”, adding he was “not happy” with Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. The next day, he claimed the war was pretty much complete. Referring to Iran, Trump said, “They have no navy, no communications, no airforce. They have shot everything they have. They better not try anything cute, or it's going to be the end of that country.”
On March 11, the Republican leader, Trump, declared that the US-Israel “won” the Iran war but stated that the US will stay in the fight to finish the job. “You never like to say too early you won. We won,” he told a campaign-style rally in Hebron, Kentucky. “In the first hour it was over,” he added.
March 12—The US President said stopping the “evil empire” in Iran was of greater importance to him than oil prices, which have been ruling high since the US and Israel launched a war on Iran on February 28. Iranian attacks on ships and oil infrastructure in West Asia had pushed crude prices above $100 a barrel.
Between March 13 and March 18, Trump boasted about US-Israel forces’ success, saying it was a “great honour” to be responsible for killing Iran’s leadership. He also called deceased Iranian leaders “deranged scumbags.”
He also urged other nations to send ships to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, the critical chokepoint for global oil supplies disrupted by the Mideast war. On March 15, Trump claimed that Tehran “wants to make a deal”, as he called for a naval coalition to help keep the Strait of Hormuz open.
In a Truth Social post, on March 16, he wrote Iran is “Militarily ineffective and weak” and that they are using AI as a “disinformation weapon.”
The next day, Trump criticised NATO allies and partners for failing to provide stronger military support in efforts to end Iran’s chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz.
March 19—The US President suggested he was not looking at deploying more soldiers to West Asia amid the Iran war. “I’m not putting troops anywhere,” he said, asked by a reporter whether he was planning to send more service members to the region. “If I were, I certainly wouldn’t tell you. But I’m not putting troops. We will do whatever is necessary to keep the price.”
On March 20, Trump branded the United States’s NATO allies “cowards” for not heeding his demand for military assistance against Iran to control the Hormuz Strait shipping route. “Cowards, and we will Remember!” he posted on his Truth Social platform. He said he was not sending US ground troops to Iran.
March 21—Trump has said that he is considering winding down military operations against Iran. In a post on Truth Social, he said they are getting very close to meeting their objective of the military operations and, hence, are considering winding down the military efforts in the Middle East.
March 22—The US President has threatened to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants if Tehran does not fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days, as Israel launched new attacks on Tehran.
March 23—Trump has claimed that the US and Iran are having “very good and productive conversations” to resolve hostilities in the Middle East. He announced a five-day postponement of attacks on Iran’s power plants, asserting that Iran wants peace and has agreed not to acquire nuclear weapons.
March 24—The US President claims talks with Iran, as he holds off on energy attacks, but Tehran denies any negotiations as US-Israel attacks on Iran, and Iran’s strikes on Gulf nations, continue.
March 26—Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that NATO nations have done absolutely nothing to help with the lunatic nation, now militarily decimated, of Iran. He claims Iranian leaders want to “make a deal so badly” but are afraid to say so “because they figure they’ll be killed by their own people.”
Also Read